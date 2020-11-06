ROME CITY — Kirk Klein, a 28 year resident of Rome City, was chosen Thursday night by a Republican caucus to fill the vacant seat on the Rome City Town Council.
Klein will fill the seat that was vacated after the unexpected passing of town council president Gary Furlow on Oct. 17. Furlow was in his second term on the council.
The two-man caucus chose between Klein and fellow resident Ty Conley. Each candidate was given three minutes to address caucus officials Thursday night.
Klein and his wife have two sons, Michael a 2020 graduate of East Noble High School and Nichols, a sophomore at East Noble. He is a16 year member of the Rome City Plan Commission, a member of the Steuben County Literacy Coalition and past board member of the St. Gasper Del Bufalo Catholic Finance Board.
He believes his finance background will help him to make an instant impact on the town council.
“I like the community and would like to see it grow, I hope to bring my comprehensive background to the board to help the town grow,” he said.
Conley, a 2003 graduate of East Noble High School, was born and raised in Rome City. He was a member of the Orange Township Fire Department for 15 years before taking a position with the Fort Wayne Fire Department. He is currently a training captain for the Fort Wayne department.
The two member caucus board made up of Dave Abbot (precinct No. 12) and Tom Brady (precinct No. 13) voted 2-0 to award the seat to Klein.
After receiving the nomination Klein thanked the board for the opportunity.
“Thank you for allowing me to serve this great community,” he said.
He also extended a thank you to Conley, who Klein believed would also be a good fit for the council seat.
Klein will serve out the remaining three years of Furlow’s term.
Klein was sworn-in as a member of the Rome City Town Council on Thursday night, he will join the board at this month’s meeting Monday. The town council will also chose a new president and vice president during Monday’s meeting. Nick Heffner is currently vice president of the council.
It’s the second time Conley has been passed over for a council seat in a GOP caucus in Rome City.
He also was a candidate in a caucus in January 2019 seeking to fill the seat of Ben Castle, who had left his seat on the Rome City Council after being elected Noble County Assessor.
In that caucus, Brady, who was the only committeeman voting, selected Cheryl Clifton to fill Castle’s position.
