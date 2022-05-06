LAGRANGE — On the advice of the county attorney, Kurt Bachman, the LaGrange County Commissioners opted to once again Monday to table an ordinance that will regulate commercial solar facilities in LaGrange County.
Bachman told the commissioners that his office is still reviewing the ordinance and would like more time to complete that task.
“We’re not in any really hurry here,” Bachman told the commissioners, referencing the 90-day window the commissioners have by law to make a decision about the rewritten ordinance.
The ordinance spent months in the hands of the members of the LaGrange Plan Commissioner who updated and rewrote several paragraphs in the local legislation. They increased the setback requirements any commercial solar facility would need to maintain, laid out a new set of standards a commercial solar facility owner would have to adhere to in the event they decommission a solar field, and put a cap on the total number of acres in the county that can be utilized by commercial solar facilities.
The ordinance gain attention after it was announced a Chicago firm is planning to build and operate a new 1,600-acre commercial solar facility south of LaGrange. Construction on that facility is expected to start next year and be up and operational by 2025. The firm will install thousands of solar panels over an 800-acre portion of the 1,600-acre property it already has leased outside of Valentine near S.R. 9.
After several work sessions and a public hearing, the members of the Plan Commission agreed on a final version of the updated ordinance last month and forwarded it to the commissioners with a positive recommendation. The commissioners have the final say on whether the proposed ordinance becomes law.
In other matters, the county’s IT department open one bid submitted for a project to update and replace the county’s network infrastructure. That network infrastructure, the heart of the county’s computer network, is considered either at end of life or obsolete, Dave Warren, the IT department director told the commissioners. That bid, which came in at more than $250,000 was taken under advisement by the IT department, which will report back to the commissioners at their next meeting.
The commissioners also gave the go-ahead for the LaGrange County Highway Department to spend $113,760 to purchase a new Kubota excavator from Stutzman Power Equipment.
The commissioners also approved LaGrange County Parks Department’s request to purchase a new power wagon from County Line Engines for $2,519.99. It replaces an older power wagon.
The commissioners signed all the necessary documents to move forward and utilize a $1 million Community Crossing grant given to the county by the state to rebuild C.R. 300W, from C.R. 200S to C.R. 550S. LaGrange County Engineer Tharon Morgan said the county will use funds from a recent $11 million roads project proposal approved by the commissioners to rebuild the remaining section of the road from C.R. 550S to C.R.700S.
The commissioners approved and signed the final paperwork required for the LaGrange County Council on Aging and LaGrange County Area Transit to start using the funds provided by a state 5311 grant that gave the agency $653,326 to be used for operational expenses.
The commissioners also reappointed Chad Bender to the LaGrange County Redevelopment Commission. Bender is a Westview School Board member, and an adviser to the board. His role is as a non-voting member. Bender’s term was set to expire at the end of May. He now will serve on that board through 2024.
The commissioners also agreed to provide an advanced payment of 15 percent of the total contract between the county and Atlas Building Services of Wabash to repair the exterior brickwork of the LaGrange County Courthouse. Those repairs will cost around $198,000 and will start later this summer.
The commissioners then approved a proposal by the director of Ark Animal Rescue and Adoption to use a portion of money donated to the county for the care of animals to pay two veterinarian bills. The first, to King Veterinary Clinic for $13,527 and a second bill of $6,008 Ark owes the LaGrange Veterinary Clinic.
