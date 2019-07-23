KENDALLVILLE — Another ‘eyesore’ down. And the city of Kendallville has its eyes set on another.
During its meeting Tuesday, the Kendallville Board of Public Works and Safety awarded a $15,000 contract to Eshelman Excavating to demolish a home at 117 Sargent St.
“This has been an eyesore for us for a couple of years,” Kendallville Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said.
The city has gone through the legal process of writing ordinance violations and levying fines. Eventually, the city went before a judge to stake its claim to the property.
In late May, Handshoe announced a new initiative for dealing with neighborhood blight in the city.
Part of the plan going forward is a new initiative aimed at capturing and fixing up properties before they get to the point they have to be torn down, led by a new nonprofit group called Kendallville Restorations Inc.
Attorney Jacob Atz, one of the founders and a board member of the new organization, explained in May that the primary goal would be for the nonprofit to obtain at-risk properties, rehab them and then resell them to families with means and willingness to occupy and maintain the homes.
After obtaining its legal claim to the Sargent Street property, a local contractor inspected the building with the city’s Dave Lange, according to Handshoe. Because of numerous structural issues, including broken beams in the basement and roof issues, it was determined that the cost to rehab the two-story home made it prohibitive for the Kendallville Restorations Inc. initiative.
Eshelman turned in the lowest of two bids to demolish the home. According to terms of the bid, the company has a completion deadline of Aug. 30.
The next blighted building in the city’s sights is the old gas station across the street from City Hall.
“We’re meeting this week with our attorney” to go over options, Handshoe said.
The gas station has a failing roof, among other issues.
“It is an eyesore,” Handshoe said.
The process to get the Sargent Street property took approximately two years. Handshoe said she understands people’s frustration that it takes so long to get things done, but said the process should be thorough to protect the rights of the owners.
“This is America,” Handshoe said. “People are entitled to their property.”
Also at Tuesday’s board of works meeting, city officials tentatively discussed the need to purchase a bulldozer or similar heavy equipment rather than renting.
The board of works approved a rental dozer bill for $9,872 for work that was done for approximately one month in conjunctions with the Northeast Indiana Solid Waste District at the compost site on West Wayne Street. According to Handshoe, a cut on U.S. 6 was paid for by the solid waste district, and city workers utilized the dozer to clear a path from U.S. 6 to the compost site.
Creating another access point to the compost site should save wear and tear on West Wayne Street, Handshoe said.
The solid waste management district will reimburse the town $5,000 for the dozer rental.
Water Department Superintendent Scott Mosley said several city department heads discussed the benefits of purchasing a smaller bulldozer, and found it would be more cost effective to own such a piece of machinery rather than renting it.
“We could (purchase) a much smaller dozer, and I think it would pay off,” Mosley said.
City engineer Scott Derby said such a purchase may be brought before the board of works in the near future.
