ALBION — The coronavirus and its inherent risk factors exploded Albion’s chances of having fireworks on the Fourth of July.
The Albion Town Council spent several minutes discussing the pluses and minuses of having fireworks on the Fourth of July during Tuesday night’s meeting.
After weighing all of the options and the risks associated with the coronavirus, the board decided to postpone the fireworks until Labor Day weekend.
The cancellation of the fireworks leaves only one fireworks display in Noble County on the Fourth of July. The Sylvan Lake Association is still planning on having its scheduled fireworks display on July 4.
Park Superintendent Casey Myers started the discussion by outlining four possibilities. Those possibilities included keeping things as is, postponing, making modifications to parking or canceling them completely.
“Am I concerned? Yes,” he said.
Town Marshal Scott Cole said he had a discussion with Dr. Terry Gaff, Noble County Health Officer, who said he had concerns about towns hosting fireworks displays.
The major part of the discussion centered on the number of people that could possibly descend on Albion with only a handful of fireworks displays in northeast Indiana.
“I think with all the people that have canceled it will intensify the risk,” said Vicki Jellison, town board president.
Jellison said by postponing the fireworks to Saturday, Sept. 5, the town can re-examine the situation as the summer continues.
Myers is currently working closely with the company it has contracted with to shoot the fireworks as changes arise.
A rain date for the fireworks was scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 6.
Myers also informed the board that the town’s splashpad was ready to be opened, when Gov. Eric Holcomb eases restrictions. The town is planning on opening the splashpad once the state enters Stage 5 of the state’s Back on Track plan on July 4.
He said there is a plan in place to keep the splashpad cleaned. The splashpad’s sprayers use constant fresh water, which is treated with chlorine. The splashpad will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
The metal tables at the park will be cleaned nightly, but Myers encourages anyone who is going to use them to bring their own disinfectant wipes to clean the tables.
Other items of business the board approved the purchase of a 2020 Ford F-450 truck to be used by the street department. The street department received three bids for the truck and decided to go with the highest bidder City Ford, in Columbia City, because they were the only dealer that had the truck in stock.
Street Department Superintendent Corey Miller said the wait for a new truck to be built could be six to eight months.
The truck had a price tag of just over $40,000 and will be outfitted by W.A. Jones Truck Bodies and Equipment in Columbia City. The outfitting of the truck with a dump bed and plow will cost another $18,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.