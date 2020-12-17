ELKHART — In a merger characterized as “historic,” the United Way of Noble County will join the United Ways of LaGrange and Elkhart counties to become one regional organization, Crossroads United Way, on Jan. 1, 2021.
Bill Reith, president and CEO of United Way of Elkhart and Lagrange Counties, made the announcement Wednesday morning via Zoom. Reith will become president and CEO of Crossroads United Way.
Debi Pfaffenberger, the current president and CEO of United Way of Noble County, will become Noble’s coordinator in the new organization. Reith noted that relationships between people and resources often cross county lines.
“A crossroads is a junction, connecting families and services,” Reith said, adding the Crossroads can provide a link to that community investment.
Pfaffenberger also spoke to stakeholders during the online news conference.
“This is not a negative concern,” she said. “I’m excited about what it means for our community. The ‘joining of hands’ is a game changer.”
She cited the increased office support, cumulative experience and quicker solutions to problems as benefits of the new regional organization. The merger also means a marketing manager will handle the website and social media, specific to each county, which is a time-consuming task for a one-person office.
Maureen Noe, president of the Indiana Association of Untied Ways, and Suzanne McCormick, president of United Way Worldwide, also praised the merger during the news conference.
In an interview Dec. 8, Pfaffenberger said she approached her board about the consolidation with Elkhart and LaGrange, which led to three years of discussion. United Ways in LaGrange and Elkhart counties merged in December 2019.
“Small United Ways don’t have the impact that a regional United Way does. It’s hard to sustain a small United Way.”
As Noble County’s coordinator, Pfaffenberger will focus on the efforts in the community and developing programs.
“Regional makes sense,” Pfaffenberger said. “Factories that support United Way are regional. Employees live in other counties” from where the factory is located.
“County lines are blurred,” she said. “Regional is the way to make a joint impact.”
Pfaffenberger knows the first question that donors will have.
“What about my donation?”
“The money raised in each county stays in the county unless the donor designates another county. It will still support local counties,” she said.
Volunteer panels to determine allocation of funds will stay the same. Panels will still use local volunteers.
“Very little will change publicly as Crossroads United Way,” Pfaffenberger said. “The big changes are internal.”
Representatives from all three counties will serve on the regional governing board. Three board members from Noble County will serve on the regional board. Noble County will still have an advisory board.
The Crossroads board is chair Andy Helfrich, vice chair Dawn Fisher, secretary Ashley Martin, treasurer Corbin Miller and members Maria Behr, Gil Brown, Kutrina Butler, Travis Glick, Cathy Hefty, Curreyanne Hostetler, Breanna Jackson, Shannon Klein, Jeff New, Tammy Pifer, Jim Pinarski, Mark Podgorski and Leona Walker.
Retiring board members from Noble County are Clayton Dimmitt, Judge Michael Kramer, Steve “Tiny” Michaels and Adam Peters. Jeff Campos of the Elkhart-LaGrange board is also retiring.
“I will have more time to serve my community,” Pfaffenberger said. “And will be less occupied with reports and administration.”
“So much is regional now,” she said. “We will be able to expand and apply for larger grants.”
The organizations received a $50,000 grant to pursue the merger. Audits, legal expenses and overhead are reduced, Pfaffenberger said.
The public and donors will see little visible change during the merger, which will take a year to complete. Other things won’t change, however.
The United Way office is still moving to the third floor of the Community Learning Center in Kendallville, sharing that floor with the Dekko Foundation.
“We are honored that we are invited to join the Dekko Foundation on the third floor,” Pfaffenberger said.
Pfaffenbers said the merger’s collaboration with other organizations means there is a greater efficiency in supporting the mission of health, education and financial stability.
Thrive United is a live coaching and mentorship program that will meet with people to guide them in goals of financial stability, self-sufficiency and better health. Mentors can provide help and encouragement. Coaches will work with individuals to help them gain strength and encouragement.
“It’s a joining of hands, not a big takeover,” Pfaffenberger said. “No way that it’s hostile. We sought it out. It makes us eligible for bigger grant dollars from the state United Way and Lilly Foundation.”
