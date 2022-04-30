Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Edward G. Daniels III, 44, of the 900 block of Versailles Street, Plainwell, Michigan, was arrested at 6 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Daniels was held without bond.
David J. Goble, 27, of the 9300 block of East Baseline Road, Avilla, was arrested at 7:18 p.m. Thursday by Albion police on charges of domestic battery-simple assault, a Class A misdemeanor; and invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor. Goble was held on $2,500 bond.
Erick Hernandez-Montoya, 22, of the 500 block of Susan Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested at 3:03 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Hernandez-Montoya was held on $1,500 bond.
Travis T. Huffman, 26, of the 400 block of Ramona Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 1:24 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Huffman was released on his own recognizance.
Christopher D. Jude, 36, of the 10400 block of West U.S. 20, Angola, was arrested at 12:56 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Jude was held on $2,500 bond.
Kari M. Jude, 25, of the 10400 block of West U.S. 20, Angola, was arrested at 12:56 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a charge of operating with a schedule I or II controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor. Jude was released on her own recognizance.
Dylan S. Morefield, 22, of the 4900 block of Lima Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:05 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Yimi F. Perez-Velasco, 22, of the 2900 block of Smith Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2 a.m. Friday by Ligonier police on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Perez-Velasco was released on his own recognizance.
Karol I. Rizo-Rodriguez, 30, of the 100 block of East Third Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 11:49 a.m. Thursday by Ligonier police on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a Class A misdemeanor. Rizo-Rodriguez was held on $2,500 bond.
Reymundo Salazar III, 24, of the 100 block of South Drive, Ligonier, was arrested at 12:37 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class C misdemeanor. Salazar was held without bond.
Amanda S. Shultz, 24, of the 00 block of Roosevelt Street, Belle Glade, Florida, was arrested at 12:52 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class B misdemeanor. Shultz was held on $1,500 bond.
Michael Skillen, 40, of the 100 block of East Wayne Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:14 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Skillen was released on his own recognizance.
