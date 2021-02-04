Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Jordan M. Coulter, 27, of the 00 block of East Keiser Road, Columbia City, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. Monday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. Charging levels not provided. Coulter was held on $2,500 bond.
Kurt D. Eby, 50, of the 400 block of West Superior, Osceola, was arrested at 11:13 a.m. Monday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Eby was held on $2,500 bond.
Brandon K. Hurst, 21, of the 900 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Avilla, was booked at 9:38 a.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Thomas T. Jennings III, 26, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 350W, Albion, was arrested at 3:14 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Jennings was held without bond.
Christopher W. Leathers, 38, of the 300 block of Golden Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 7:21 p.m. Monday by Ligonier police on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information regarding the warrant was provided. Leathers was held on $2,500 bond.
John L. Maners, 21, of the 5800 block of North C.R. 200W, Albion, was booked at 5:05 p.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of incest, a Level 5 felony.
Drebyn M. McCoy, 21, of the 200 block of Lincolnway West, Ligonier, was arrested at 6:43 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on two warrants for which no charging information was provided. McCoy was held without bond.
Tyler J. Messer, 23, of the 1200 block of Estell Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:34 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Messer was held on $1,000 bond.
Dylan S. Morefield, 21, of the 400 block of West Washington, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:43 p.m. by Noble County police on a court order. No charging information provided. Morefield was held without bond.
Jason M. Steckley, 29, of the 400 block of West Seventh Street, Auburn, was arrested at 9:27 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation relating to a Level 6 felony. Steckley was held on $2,500 bond.
Tyrone N. Ternet, 50, of the 100 block of Green Drive, Avilla, was arrested at 12:21 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Ternet was held without bond.
Shelby L. Barrington, 28, of the 5300 block of West C.R. 700S, Columbia City, was arrested at 9:18 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Barrington was held on $25,000 bond.
Daniel L. Boyd, 41, of the 100 block of South Van Scoyoc Street, Avilla, was booked at 7:34 a.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
Brandon A. Hoffman, 38, of the 7100 block of Thamesford Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on charges of operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor; operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level between 0.08-0.15%, a Class C misdemeanor. Hoffman was held without bond.
Melissa A. Smith, 38, of the 100 block of South Oak Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:54 a.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Smith was held on $2,500 bond.
Alejandro F. Velaquez, 21, of the 600 block of West William Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:10 p.m p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police ona probation violation charge, a Level 6 felony. Velaquez was held without bond.
