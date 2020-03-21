Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Nine people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Nicholas R. Coburn, 34, of the 1600 block of South Road, Garrett, was arrested at 5:07 p.m. Monday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Coburn was held without bond.
Rodgrigo Cabrera, 37, of the 4800 block of North U.S. 33, Ligonier, was arrested at 10:28 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging a probation violation. Cabrera was held without bond.
Chad E. DeLong, 35, of the 300 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:17 a.m. Tuesday on four court orders, relating to four Level 6 felonies. DeLong was held without bond.
Nancy J. Bueno, 43, of the 12000 block of North Raggedy Ann Road, Cromwell, was arrested at 2:18 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Bueno posted $3,500 bond and was released Wednesday.
Justin D. McCann, 44, of the 0600 block of East C.R. 600N, Howe, was booked at 3:15 p.m. Thursday to serve sentence relating to a court order.
Michael E. Teegarden, 56, of the 1200 block of Timber Trace Lane, Auburn, was booked at 1:21 p.m. Thursday to serve a sentence related to a court order on a Level 6 felony charge.
Dalton L. Miller, 19, of the 300 block of South Cohn Drive, Albion, was arrested at 6:41 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor; minor in possession of alcohol, a Class C misdemeanor; operating with a schedule I or II controlled substance, a Class C misdemeanor; and operating with a blood alcohol level between 0.08-0.15%, a Class C misdemeanor. Miller was held on $2,500 bond.
Sylvester R. Slone, 48, of the 1200 block of West Quincy Street, Garrett, was arrested at 1:26 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provied. Slone was held on $2,500 bond.
Tyler W. Tusing, 20, of the 11100 block of North C.R. 450W, Middlebury, was arrested at 2:21 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Tusing was held without bond.
