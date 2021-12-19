A little dab will kill you.
Earlier this month, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced plans to place 19 vending machines throughout Indiana to allow the public access to potentially life-saving anti-opioid overdose medication.
But don’t expect these machines to be popping up just yet in the far northeastern Indiana. Because while opioids are an issue, methamphetamine remains the drug of choice here.
But the real concern is something that is being added to the methamphetamine and to heroin — fentanyl. Officers in Noble and DeKalb counties are becoming all too familiar with fentanyl — and its effects.
“The smallest particle of that can kill you,” Ligonier Police Chief Bryan Shearer said. “You can absorb it through your skin.”
Fentanyl can give a more potent high to meth or heroin users, but the slightest miscalculation can lead to an overdose. Or even death.
The Auburn Police Department has used Narcan 16 times this year on people who have overdosed on an opioid. The Kendallville Police Department has used Narcan in eight separate instances.
The Noble County Sheriff’s Department has administered 11 doses.
The Kendallville Police Department has used Narcan 12 times in 2021. Shearer estimated Ligonier police have administered between 4-8 doses so far this year. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office has only used it twice in the past two years, Sheriff R.J. Robinson said.
Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is a medication approved to reverse an overdose from opioids and is given when a person is showing signs of opioid overdose to block the deadly effects of the overdose, according to a news release issued by the governor’s office.
On Dec. 7, Holcomb announced the placement of Indiana’s first-ever naloxone vending machine at the St. Joseph County Jail in South Bend. The machine is one of 19 to be placed statewide and will be available for use by the public.
“There is no single solution to ending this epidemic that has taken the lives of thousands of Hoosiers,” Gov. Holcomb said in the news release. “We can, however, take thoughtful steps to help shake the scourge of addiction from our communities. Naloxone vending machines are a practical tool to prevent overdoses and save lives.”
The vending machines are manufactured by Shaffer Distribution Company and programmed to dispense free naloxone kits, the release said. Each kit includes a single dose of naloxone, instructions for use, and a referral to treatment for substance use disorder. The machine holds up to 300 naloxone kits and is free to access.
Overdose Lifeline, Inc., an Indiana nonprofit dedicated to helping those affected by substance use disorder, is partnering with the Family and Social Services Administration Division of Mental Health and Addiction to identify jails, hospitals and other community sites interested in a vending machine to distribute the lifesaving medication. Machines are confirmed to be placed in public areas of the Wayne and DuBois county jails.
Shearer said the fact that some area need vending machines to disperse anti-overdose medication is a sign of the times. It’s not a good sign, either.
“It kind of tells you where we’re at with opioids,” Shearer said. “That shows what kind of problem we’re having.”
But it’s not the problem some departments were expecting.
On Feb. 9, 2020, Police armed with a search warrant raided a home in the 2800 block of West C.R. 50N just west of. According to a report released by the LaGrange police department, allegedly officers found 5.35 ounces of heroin, 4 grams of methamphetamine, hypodermic needles, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a .40 caliber Taurus handgun and a Mossberg .20 gauge shotgun in the home.
A typical dose of heroin is a 1/10th gram, meaning 5.35 ounces would represent approximately 1,500 doses. For meth, a typical hit is about 1/4 gram, so 4 ounces would be about 450 doses.
At that time, some police feared the LaGrane bust was just a tip of a wave of heroin which would be coming into the area.
The wave, thankfully, hasn’t really happened.
“It’s definitely here,” Shearer said of heroin. “It’s a problem. But it hasn’t multiplied here.”
Auburn Police Department Capt. Cory Heffelfinger said he thought by now the heroin scourge would have taken stronger root in this area, too.
“There was a time last year when we saw a spike in heroin arrests, but it has since leveled off,” Heffelfinger said. “Methamphetamine is still the most prevalent drug in this area. We tend to see the use of fentanyl more than heroin, which has caused overdoses.
“We are surprised that we do not have more issues with heroin when you look at what is happening around the country. I think that the main reason that we are not finding as much heroin is because methamphetamine is cheap and readily available everywhere around us.”
DeKalb County Sheriff Dave Cserep said mixing anything with fentanyl is courting a tragedy.
“It’s the fentanyl that’s really scary,” Cserep said. “Drugs are scary in themselves, then you add fentanyl on top of that…”
Many users don’t even realize that fentanyl is being mixed in by their dealers. Some street level dealers may not know their supplier is mixing.
“They may think they’re buying meth,” Shearer said. “The people getting this stuff don’t know what they’re getting.”
Kendallville Police Chief Lance Waters said he is concerned that by making Narcan available for free, some drug users may be lulled into a sense of over security.
“I appreciate that we have the ability to use Narcan to help save lives,” Waters said. “But I worry this easy access to Narcan could give an addicted person a false sense of security to chase for a greater high.”
Waters said Kendallville police have arrested one person on a methamphetamine possession charge who had a dose of Narcan with him.
Even if someone has one dose, that may not be enough.
“We had three saves in 2021,” Noble County Sheriff Max Weber said. “But it took three doses of Narcan on those three individuals to bring them back.”
“The medication can reverse the effects of opioids,” Waters said. “However, we have seen numerous cases in the past couple years, where one dose was not enough. We have seen individuals requiring multiple doses to be effective.”
A positive attribute to using Narcan is that if it isn’t a heroin overdose a downed person is experiencing, Narcan has no negative effects.
“It won’t hurt you,” Shearer said.
None of the departments that responded to a request for information has had to pay for the Narcan officers carry. Grants pay for it.
All of Noble County’s officers have Narcan courtesy of Drug Free Noble County.
“I can’t say enough about Drug Free,” Shearer said. “The partnership with Drug Free Noble County has been huge.”
