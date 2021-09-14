KENDALLVILLE ― Knowing who your neighbors are and having the opportunity to work with them is something David Dressler has always enjoyed about living in Kendallville.
He doesn’t see himself living anywhere else but the town he grew up in.
“I have a farm where I was born and raised and that’s what I love about Kendallville,” Dressler said.
He is President of the Noble County Young Professionals Network in Kendallville, whose mission statement is to “provide networking among young professionals to build leadership and strengthen our community by fostering a fun social atmosphere through organized activities and philanthropic outreach for now and generations to come.”
He’s in charge of coordinating tasks and activities they host and working with the organization’s members on different ideas.
YPN gives young professionals in the city the opportunity to learn and advise each other on different ideas.
“Having the ability to work with small groups in the community is what I find great about YPN,” he said.
He lives and is part-owner of his family farm which specializes in crops, beef cattle, goats and hay, which has been passed on through the family for three generations.
After leaving town to go away to college at Purdue University Fort Wayne, he decided to return to Kendallville after graduation to come work and live in the community.
He returned to the family farm and worked as a sales and finance consultant at Max Platt Ford Lincoln in Kendallville for nearly seven years.
He now works as the branch manager at MidWest America Federal Credit Union at their location in Kendallville.
He along with fellow YPN members were walking along Main Street Wednesday handing out flyers to local businesses about its upcoming Food Truck Friday event happening on Oct. 1.
This will be the first Food Truck Friday since 2019 after COVID-19 cancelled last year’s event. That event drew hundreds to downtown and led to a quick sellout at several trucks.
The YPN had three Food Truck Fridays on the calendar for 2020, but then COVID-19 hit and the group had to cancel all of them. This year, it’s coming back ahead of Apple Festival weekend and is expected to again draw a huge crowd.
He said the event will host 13 food trucks in downtown with the band, Triple Shot, planned to perform then.
“We’d really like to see things stay open as well as local restaurants and stores to provide additional choices for people at the event,” he said.
He believes people will enjoy both shopping and eating some great food and having the ability to get outside.
“Food brings people together,” he added.
