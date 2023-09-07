KENDALLVILLE – The 18th annual Kendallville Car Show will fill the streets in downtown Kendallville Saturday from noon until 6 p.m. The event typically draws hundreds of cars and trucks, along with thousands of car enthusiasts.
Judging begins at noon, with dozens of awards being given at 5 p.m., including Mayor’s Choice, Police Chief’s Choice, Fire Chief’s Choice, Raddest Rat Rod, and Best in Show.
The first 250 cars registered will receive a goody bag sponsored by Black and Ramer Insurance, and a one-of-a-kind dash plaque.
The Hot Rod Kings band will be in Founders Park playing lots of great oldies, and there will also be a DJ, a 50/50 drawing, and several food vendors and merchants.
Vehicle owners are asked to enter downtown from East William Street, where they will then be directed to a designated spot.
After parking, vehicle owners are asked to visit the registration table at the corner of Main and William Streets to register and collect a goody bag, dash plaque and door prize for the first 100 attendees. Only registered vehicles are eligible for door prizes, awards, and dash plaques.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.