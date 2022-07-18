KENDALLVILLE — Luke Wechter knows a lot about selling 4-H animals at the annual fair auction — as a three-time round robin winner and 10-year member, he spent a lot of time standing on the auction block with his animals.
But now, instead of racking up bids as a 4-Her, Wechter is rounding them up with the microphone in his hand and his rapid-fire, rolling auctioneer’s call.
It’s a new way to stay connected to the fair and the 4-H program. And, auctioneering runs in the family, too.
“It’s a blast, love giving back,” Wechter said in between lots at Monday’s auction, which moved to the Merchants Building for the first time instead of the arena in the swine barn. “My grandpa was an auctioneer here for a while, he ran the auction, so just fun to be asked and follow his footsteps.”
Wecther’s got deep roots with the Noble County Community Fair, where he showed 4-H animal projects for 10 years and found a ton of success at it. He piled up premier showman titles over the years showing primarily goats, sheep and hogs and won the round robin showmanship contest in 2011, 2014 and 2015 and got a name-drop from this year’s winner Remi Earnhart, who has two wins to her name with four years of eligibility left.
But the auction at the close of the fair was always one last bit of fun.
So after growing up admiring the hype-building auction calls — and doing unofficial practice during his formative years — Wechter went to Iowa’s Mason City Worldwide College of Auctioneering to hone his bid calling.
“Watching my grandpa, watching a bunch of auctioneers, I just always loved it as a little kid, did it in the car rides all the time,” he said.
Now, he’s been doing auctioneering for about two years and having fun with it.
And, of course, it’s keeping his plugged in with the local 4-H program, too.
