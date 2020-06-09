KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville opened bids from five trash haulers Tuesday as it looks to ink a citywide trash contract starting this fall, with Noble County Disposal coming in as the apparent lower bidder.
Based on the bids received, households could expect to pay around $12.50 per month for trash and recycling service, if the city decided to accept the contract.
Bids were taken under advisement and the Kendallville Board of Works and Public Safety will consider the measure for approval at its next meeting June 23.
Kendallville first brought up the idea of moving to a single, citywide trash hauler back in April 2018. City officials pitched the idea primarily as a way to ensure everyone has trash service.
City officials said at the time that continuing code enforcement issues with junk, trash and debris typically occur at houses where people simply do not have contracted trash service. Instead, those people tend to either pile up trash, dump in public bins or burn garbage in their back yards.
The city also cited ancillary goals including reducing the amount of heavy trucks criss-crossing the city and limiting the times when garbage cans are out at curbs. Instead of having about a half-dozen different haulers, the city would only have one.
The plan, however, was shelved for about two years, in part because the former McCray Refrigerator factory off Wayne Street burned in June 2018, requiring a significant amount of attention and funding to clean up.
This spring, however, the city got back on the project, finishing work to compile specifications for hauling.
That resulted in bids containing 16 different pieces, many of which are hauling for individual city locations.
For households, the city askes for weekly trash pickup of a 96-gallon bin, with every-other week curbside recycling with a minimum 64-gallon bin.
Five bidders — Borden Waste Away, Noble County Disposal, Red River Waste Solutions, Republic Services and Washler, Inc. — responded to the city's bid request.
With the bids opened, Noble County Disposal was the apparent low bidder, offering a stair-step, five-year plan.
For 2021-2022, the citywide cost would be $469,106.04. Noble County Disposal wrote in approximately 2.4% yearly increases, culminating in a contract of $503,240.13 for the 2025 year.
Even with the periodic increases, Noble County Disposal was still far below the next lowest bidder, Republic Services, at $594,669.97 per year, or $567,066.97 per year if the city adopts a 10-year service agreement.
Other bids included $676,626.08 from Washler, $720,920.18 from Borden and $791,349.88 from Red River.
Exact cost to households will need to be calculated, but based on Noble County Disposal's bids, it will likely fall somewhere around $12.50 per month.
The cost to consumers will contain four parts, city engineer Scott Derby explained.
First, households will pay monthly hauling for trash and recycling — $10.12 and $2 per month, respectively, for the 2021-2022.
Second, households will also pay for twice-a-year curbside bulk pickups. In total, Noble County Disposal bid about $13,000 for those events, which divided across approximately 3,000 households would be about $4.33 annually, or about 36 cents per month.
Combined, those three costs would be $12.48. But the city will also have a small administration fee on the bill to manage the trash billing.
City officials didn't know what that administration fee would be yet. Clerk-treasurer Katie Ritchie said she is waiting to hear back from some peer communities to see what they charge.
Monthly billing would be added to the city's utility billing, so households would see the trash and recycling line items added to their typical bill.
Derby said he had no expectations going into the bid opening as to what the exact cost might be, but he had expected that citywide service would create some cost savings for the average household.
Mayor Suzanne Handshoe cited that, on average, Kendallville residents pay about $22 month for trash service, without recycling.
“We did anticipate there to be some cost savings to citizens and they're going to get more services for less money,” Derby said.
If the bid is accepted in two weeks and the contract inked, the city would have a curbside cleanup the last week of September and then the city's trash contract would start in January.
The Board of Works will consider the trash bids for approval at their next meeting at 8:30 a.m. June 23 in the council chambers at City Hall.
