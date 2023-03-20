ALBION — Noble County will received a 90% grant to smooth out hills on C.R. 100N in hopes of reducing a high number of crashes that have historically happened at the rural intersection with C.R. 50W.
The intersection, located just east of the north terminus of Wolf Lake Road, will be leveled out with help from a $1.93 million federal aid grant through the Local Public Agency road work program.
The funding is scheduled for Fiscal Year 2028, so it will be five years before the work gets underway.
Noble County Highway Engineer Zack Smith said the C.R. 100N and 50W intersection popped up as an outlier during a periodic review of local crash data.
“We worked with Region 3A to do a crash data audit and it showed up as a hot spot both in recent trending as well as historical trending,” Smith said. “What you’re getting is a high volume of crashes. Most of them are not fatal, mostly injury crashes, a lot of deer crashes, but the volume of crashes is really high.”
C.R. 100N in the area has a series of small up-and-down hills and the C.R. 50W intersection sits in a low spot with two hills to both the east and west, creating sight-distance issues.
Those hills also have low spots on either side of them, so vehicles dip into a low area, then come up over the hill and are very quickly on top of the crossroads, which is leading to a higher amount of crashed.
C.R. 100N sees more traffic because it’s the main route used to get to Wolf Lake Road serving Wolf Lake, but also it’s one of the only straight connections between S.R. 9 and U.S. 33.
C.R. 50W is a lower-traffic rural route, although it does connect to a small lake community at Port Mitchell Lake as well as provides a back entrance to homes on Barbara Lake.
“A lot of the crashes are on 100N, at that intersection,” Smith said. “It was a hot site because of site-distance issues there.”
Smith said the area will get a similar treatment to past work on Baseline Road at C.R. 600E, which was a past intersection improvement project funded by a federal grant.
Crews will come in cut down the hills to create a flatter landscape and then repave. That should create better sight lines both for drivers on C.R. 100N and those waiting at the two-way stop at C.R. 50W.
Because the work has been deemed a safety improvement, it will be funded at a 90% with a 10% match from the county as opposed to the typical 80/20 split on other federal aid projects.
Some surveying work may occur this year or into next year, but otherwise drivers in the area won’t see any construction activities until later this decade because of how funding is scheduled.
The project was the only one funded for Noble County in this cycle, although Smith said he did have two other projects that he submitted but were passed over.
One of those projects was a bridge replacement for Bridge 61 on C.R. 300W over the Elkhart River near C.R. 900N near the West Lakes chain. The other was part of a Baseline Road improvement that Smith had split into two parts due to cost, with the project looking to redo two miles from C.R. 600E to C.R. 800E.
