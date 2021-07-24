SHIPSHEWANA — Shipshewana officials are gearing for the first-ever Shipshewana Summer Festival, sponsored by the town’s police and fire departments, in cooperation with The Cove, a local youth center.
The festival, first scheduled to launch during the summer of 2020, was delayed a year thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. But that extra year of planning allowed the event’s organizers to concentrate on creating the best festival possible, said Tom Fitch, an organizer, and Shipshewana’s town marshal. The festival kicks off this Friday and continues through Saturday.
Fitch said the festival was created to allow the town’s first responders –police and firefighters – a chance to speak to and then demonstrate their skills to the members of the Shipshewana community.
But the festival is also an opportunity to simply provide the community with a chance to gather and once again have a little fun.
Fitch said the organizers have a jam-packed so many events they needed two days to present them all.
“We’re ready to go. We’re watching the weather but it looks like it’s going to be okay,” Fitch said.
More than a dozen events are scattered across the festivals two days. Those events include softball and volleyball tournaments, chicken dinners, firefighters’ water ball games, and several demonstrations. Most of the events will take place on or near The Cove, 705 N. Morton St. The Cove is Shipshewana’s Amish youth center.
A car show kicks off Friday at 3 p.m. behind the Nature Lane greenhouses, and day one wraps up with a big fireworks show.
“I’m pretty pumped up about this. It’s really going to be a community-oriented event,” Fitch explained.
Saturday starts off with a pancake and sausage breakfast. There’s also a 5K run and one-mile kids run. The fire department water ball competition kicks off just after noon, and firefighters will demonstrate extraction techniques at 4.
In addition, magicians will be on hand, food trucks will be scattered about, an RC air show, and more.
We just wanted to make sure we created something fun for the community members,” said Chad Miller, the Shipshewana Fire Department fire chief, a co-organizer of the festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.