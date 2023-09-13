KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville board of works approved parking restrictions and street closures for the upcoming Apple Festival, Oct. 7-8, during its Tuesday morning meeting.
Signage, including electronic signs, will be posted as appropriate. These streets will have no parking on either side:
Wayne Street, from Riley Street to Park Avenue;
Park Avenue, from Wayne Street to Dowling Street;
Simon Street, from Fair Street to Wood Street;
Harding Street, from Wood street to Riley Street; and
Fair Street, from North Street to Wayne Street.
These streets will be closed Saturday, Oct. 7, from noon to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 8 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
Fair Street, from North Street to Simon Street;
Fair Street, from Simon Street to Wayne Street;
Westbound Simon Street, from Fair Street to Wood Street;
Eastbound Simon Street, from Wood Street to Fair Street;
Wood Street, from East Wayne Street to Dowling Street; and
Northbound Park Avenue, from Dowling Street to Wayne Street.
In other business, the board shelled out $12,357 to Renewable Energy Systems to repair five solar panels, 12 panel clamps and one solar inverter damaged by mowing. Wastewater treatment plant superintendent Patrick Howell said other methods of weed control are now being used.
The board agreed to a waiver capped at 10 years for a sidewalk installation in Noble Creek Addition. The issue had been tabled at the Aug. 22 meeting to address access to Bixler Lake Park, with the city reserving the right to manage future sidewalk installation further north on Sherman Street.
Inspiration Ministries was granted the closure of two parking spaces in front of its building at 218 S. Main St., Kendallville, while the building is being painted to house a barber shop.
The board also paid its bills for August for the Drake Road project, Station 2 roof repair and the purchase of extreme fire turnout gear for the fire department, BakerTilly for consulting and engineering services and Wet Environmental engineering and compliance services.
