KENDALLVILLE — A fully renovated block of downtown buildings. Renovated upstairs apartments. A cultural trail highlighting Kendallville’s history. And ongoing support for building owners to continue the program.
Those are some of the things Kendallville is hoping to accomplish if it wins a $2 million state grant for its downtown.
Kendallville leaders are preparing for a site visit from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs on Wednesday morning, as part of the finalist competition for a $2 million PreservINg Main Street grant. City leaders gathered Monday to make a practice run through its presentation and make tweaks to its pitch.
That grant opportunity is a new pilot program for the state, which will provide funding for Main Street projects as well as support to set up historic preservation guidelines and management in historic Indiana downtowns.
Kendallville was selected as one of five finalists for the $2 million grant out of about 25 communities that originally applied.
The city is expecting a delegation of about 15 people from the Office of Community and Rural Affairs and other organizations involved in the grant selection process.
Those selectors will pick a single winner for the $2 million grant award out of the five finalist communities.
OCRA grant selectors will be in town on Wednesday morning, starting with a private video interview with city leaders, followed by a public pitch that will take place at the Strand Theatre. Following that, city leaders will take a walking tour to point out some landmarks and talk more in depth about current progress and future projects.
On Monday, Mayor Suzanne Handshoe, Noble County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Gary Gatman, Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kristen Johnson — those three will be the speakers during Wednesday’s 30-minute pitch — along with Noble EDC’s Lori Gagen, downtown consultant John Bry and Kendallville Public Library’s Jenna Anderson gathered to run through their pitch who are all helping to pull the presentation together.
The city will open with an approximately five-minute video featuring the downtown including interviews and testiomonials from public officials and downtown business owners to set up what will be a 30-minute presentation.
The presentation will be led by Handshoe, Gatman and Johnson, with the three leaders talking about where Kendallville’s been, where it is now and where it’s going if it gets the $2 million grant.
So what’s Kendallville want to do with $2 million?
Ultimately city leaders have boiled it down to four potential projects:
• Complete a substantial renovation of a full “demonstration” block of downtown buildings consistent with historic preservation standards
• Support and spur development of second-floor housing above downtown shops
• Establish a cultural trail celebrating Kendallville’s history
• Provide long-term support for building owners with seminars and programming to continue revitalization of the downtown
Kendallville’s made substantial investments in its downtown in recent years including hundreds of thousands of dollars invested in facades with help through a 50/50 grant matching program, a streetscape project that brought new curbs, sidewalks and more to Main Street and supporting projects like the work being done by Kendallville Restorations Inc. to fix up problem housing in the area immediately north of downtown.
The potential projects are in the conceptual phase, at this time, but support from OCRA would give the city more financial firepower to move ahead toward more concrete advancements on each of them.
Currently about 24% of Main Street buildings are vacant and about 55% second-floor spaces are undeveloped. Meanwhile, Kendallville has seen a shift in business away from downtown to U.S. 6 while the city — and wider county — deals with a shortage of housing that is one of the root causes of an ongoing shortage of labor, too.
About 20 business owners have already expressed interest in being part of a “demonstration block,” which would be a major overhaul of buildings to not only give them a facelift but also restore or accentuate their historic features.
About another dozen have second-floor spaces that would be primed for renovation to establish new, modern housing options overlooking Main Street.
A potential cultural trail could including artistic components that could give residents more history about their community, including highlighting famous Kendallville residents and tie together other cultural components already in downtown like murals and the coming pocket park.
And lastly, the city would hope to build long-term capacity for building owners to continue to build upon the progress that’s been made with things like educational seminars on possible renovation projects or consultations with historic preservation advisers.
Part of the PreservINg Main Street pilot program is a partnership with groups like Indiana Landmarks and Indiana Humanities to develop and maintain historic preservation long-term, so the plans would dovetail in with that component of the program.
After OCRA delegates visit on Wednesday morning, the city will have to wait about two weeks to hear the final announcement of the winner. A final selection is expected on Aug. 27.
