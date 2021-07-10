TOPEKA — The Topeka Area Historical Society throwing a bit of party on Tuesday, July 20, to celebrate the reopening of its historical museum.
The TAHS is hosting a carry-in meal followed by a tour of the Depot Museum. Harold Gingerich, the TAHS president, will be leading the tour and telling visitors the stories behind most of the museum’s displays. The evening kicks off with a carry-in meal in the Topeka United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall beginning at 6:30 p.m. Those attending should bring a dish to share.
“We were so happy with how Shanna Greene, an intern from Indiana Wesleyan University, transformed the Depot,” says Gingerich. “The COVID-19 pandemic forced us to remain closed last year. so people did not have an opportunity to see all the changes. I think people are going to be impressed by what they see. The Depot is a great place for parents to bring their children and introduce them to a little local history.”
The Topeka Area Historical Society has resumed bi-monthly public meetings and publishes quarterly newsletters. Past newsletters can be viewed on the group’s newly updated website by going to www.topekahistoricalsociety.com. They can also be found on Facebook.
The meeting is open to all ages.
For more information call 499-0126.
