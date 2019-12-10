ALBION — You get what you pay for.
And in Noble County’s case, it will be reimbursed for what it didn’t.
Parkview Noble Hospital president Gary Adkins appeared before the Noble County Commissioners Monday to announce the hospital would be reimbursing the county for additional EMS coverage it had paid for, but not received.
On June 11, 2018, then-Parkview Noble EMS director Tom Shoemaker reported to the commissioners that the hospital would like to add a fifth ambulance to help improve coverage and response times. The contract proposed by Parkview called for the Noble County Commissioner to pay half the cost of staffing a new ambulance — $60,000 — with the hospital picking up the other half of staffing costs.
The additional EMS unit was supposed to start in February of 2019. But Adkins said difficulty in finding adequate staffing for the fifth unit pushed the project back to April, and the original contract was amended.
Adkins said Monday he learned in the fall that the fifth ambulance for Noble County wasn’t being utilized, mostly due to lack of staffing. New Parkview Noble EMS director Chad Owen provided Adkins with a month-by-month breakdown of how often the fifth EMS was in service.
An analysis of that breakdown has led to Adkins offering to reimburse Noble County $27,977.84 of that original $60,000 it had requested to pay for extra staffing.
“We felt we didn’t do what the contract said we’d do,” Adkins said.
Based on the percentage of times the fifth EMS was on duty, Adkins came up with the reimbursement figure.
Adkins also revealed that Parkview Health Systems’ EMS service had figured out a way to cut down on its response times without the fifth ambulance in Noble County. Despite having the fifth ambulance only approximately half of the time in 2019, the service has seen the percentage of times its meets its 13-minute response threshold improve from 83% to 87%.
Owen said this has become possible due to the centralized dispatch center Parkview Health Systems operates and the expansion of its own territory. In the past, a Noble County resident might have had to wait for the closest Noble County EMS which was available. Now, if a Whitley County EMS is closer, then that ambulance is utilized.
“We’re sending the quickest asset to get to calls,” Owen said.
Noble County attorney Dennis Graft had some additional items he wanted listed in the latest proposal which covers EMS service, and Adkins said Parkview could provide that information so that the county can approve the new agreement at its next meeting.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the commissioners passed the new handbook for Noble County employees.
While the commissioners have occasionally tweaked the handbook as circumstances arise, the version passed Monday was the first line-by-line treatment of the document since 1999.
The amount of compensatory time allowed was set at 15 hours for most county employees, with the cap set at 40 hours for confinement officers, merit deputies, dispatchers and Noble County Highway Department equipment operators and drivers.
The new time clock system the county is using will automatically shift from compensatory time to overtime once those specific limits are met.
The commissioners requested highway department engineer Zack Smith return with more information regarding the possible creation of a no-thru-truck area on C.R. 300N between S.R. 3 and C.R. 1000E.
Heavy truck traffic on that stretch of road has led to a deterioration of the pavement service. The county has been looking at ways to address the issue.
Noble County currently does not have any roads where trucks are forbidden.
