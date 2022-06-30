ALBION — New annex.
New parking rules in downtown Albion.
The former is pretty much finished. The latter? It’s a work in progress.
During Tuesday’s regularly scheduled meeting of the Albion Town Council, Town Marshal Scott Cole reported that the town’s traffic committee had met once and would meet again before bringing proposed changes to the council in the wake of the opening of Noble County’s $15 million annex earlier this month.
The public parking along York Street will be designated as two-hour parking, according to the committee’s preliminary recommendation. So will the first 10 spaces of West Jefferson Street to the north of the courthouse. The rest of Jefferson Street will be designated for courthouse employee parking.
Once the proposal is finalized, the Albion Town Council could make the changes official or tweak them.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting:
• Town Manager Jacob Ihrie reported that the town has issued seven new single family housing building permits so far this year. The value of those homes has equaled the value in new house for all of 2021, and the year is only half over.
• Cole reported that the town is seeing more alternative forms of travel such as golf carts and ATVs in recent months.
“We are see a lot more,” Cole said.
He cited the high cost of gas as being a contributing factor.
The town has regulations established for people driving such vehicles in the town limits, but does not register them as such.
“We are a golf cart friendly community,” Cole said. “As long as they’re within our rules and guidelines, they’re good to go.”
Cole said only plated vehicles are authorized to travel on S.R. 9 and S.R. 8.
• Cole expressed his appreciation to the Albion Street, Water and Parks departments for their assistance during the Chain O’ Lakes Festival parade. Several departments brought in large vehicles to help shut down streets along the route to make sure the parade was safe.
• Cole reported on the new Dodge Durango his department had ordered in early January from Chrysler Corp. The Durango was scheduled to be in Albion by early this month.
Cole told the council that when the Durango hadn’t arrived on schedule, he contacted Chrysler. The company said the good news was that the vehicle was done. The bad news was that they couldn’t find it.
Chrysler is attempting to locate the vehicle.
• The council approved an ordinance allowing it to appropriate the $681,170.62 it had received form the Community Crossings Matching Grant program. Pulver Asphalt Paving has been awarded the bids on both projects which will see work down on East Hazel Street from First Street to Fifth Street and on South Liberty Street from East Main Street to Washington street.
• The council approved its insurance committee’s recommendation to re-up its contract with Black & Ramer Insurance.
According to materials provided by Jarrod Ramer, the cost to the town will move from the $87,615 it paid this year to $94,782 in 2023.
There were several reasons for the increase in cost, according to Ramer, including adjusters adding extra value to town buildings due to inflation as well as an increase in cyber security protection costs from $3,434 per year to $4,325, an increase of just under 26%.
