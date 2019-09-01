LAGRANGE — In 2017, when the RV industry was at its peak production, it was sometimes difficult to pull onto U.S. 20 in LaGrange without having to wait for a long string of RV haulers to pass towing brand new campers to distant dealer lots.
These days, that’s really no longer a problem.
Over the course of the last two years, the RV industry is showing signs that the boom is over and a bust could be coming. With that are fears that the U.S. economy will be following a few months behind this local luxury product sector.
One LaGrange resident, who’s worked at an Elkhart County RV factory for more than 15 years, shares that fear. He said the people on the production line at his plant haven’t worked a Friday in months. And the total numbers of units they now produce is down by almost half.
He’s getting nervous about what the future might hold for factory workers.
“It’s bad,” said the worker, whose name is being withheld to protect him from possible retaliation from his employer. “I keep hearing in the news that politicians say the economy is strong, but when you’re working and you see you don’t have any orders coming in for days, you know that’s not true.”
He’s not the only one picking up on warning signs.
Michael Hicks, the George and Frances Ball distinguished professor of economics at Ball State University and the director of the university’s Center for Business and Economic Research, said production at many Midwestern factories is declining and that raises serious concerns for him that the U.S. economy may be headed into another recession, the first since the Great Recession of 2007-2009.
“I think it’s been fairly obvious for the better part of a year,” he explained. “I first started getting calls and questions about the RV industry in October of last year. By that time, they’d already had two or three months of declining sales.”
Hicks said it’s not just the RV industry that is stalling out. Auto production is down as well. In fact, total production numbers at factories and shops all around the middle of the country are slumping.
He blames the current trade war between the U.S. and China for creating the friction he says is slowing global economics.
“So if you looking at just two pieces of data – industrial production and manufacturing output – and look at RV sales which are the most sensitive of available information about the aggregate economy, all of those point to recession,” he said. “At the end of the day, what this all tells me is that we ought to be bracing for a most significant economic event. We’re in the beginning stages of it.
“I’m not calling it a recession yet because there are other lagging factors. Overall employment is lagging. Employment usually continues to grow several months into a recession. Personal income is still up, consumer spending is still up, those are the other sort of coincident indicators or lagging indicators. They’re all OK right now, but they’re not great. The manufacturing industrial indicators are flashing red and that bothers me because its very clear the type of recession we’re probably entering is caused by, at least very heavily influenced, by the trade war.”
Hicks said while RV manufacturers and their suppliers largely use American made products, the basic components of many of those items are manufactured in China. The cost of many of those components is being adversely affected by the government-imposed tariffs.
“The profits are down across the supply chain, and the suppliers are being walloped,” Hicks added.
Back at the factory, the LaGrange RV worker spends his days building travel trailers and fifth wheels for Forest River. He’s one of about 150 people working on the production line at the RV plant, and knows first hand what it’s like when a recession hits the RV industry. In 2008, he spent half a year working six days a month — three days producing RVs one week followed by a week off, then another three days of production followed by another week off work.
He’s still working a four-day work week now, but says the orders he sees coming into the plant pale when compared to the volume of orders he saw coming in just last summer.
Industry experts like those at the RV Industry Association admit total production was down last year and is down again this year. Last year, according to the RVIA, the total number of units shipped by the industry was down 4.1 percent. This year, those numbers have tumbled 20 percent.
Two big RV players in the region — Thor Industries and Forest River — both reported slowdowns in North America RV sales in the last quarter, with numbers coming off highs posted in 2018.
In Thor’s most recent earnings report released in June, the company reported that towable RV sales dropped from $1.61 billion in 2018 to $1.24 billion this year. Motorized RV sales were also down from $598.5 million in 2018 to $459.2 million.
In both cases, Thor identified the drops to “lower unit sales.” The company also noted that it’s adjusting production schedules to reflect the softer sales.
“As North American independent dealers continue to rationalize inventory levels following the unusually high seasonal order and wholesale delivery patterns in the first nine months of fiscal 2018, the Company has taken steps to adjust its North American production levels accordingly,” the earnings report states. “A number of Thor’s North American production facilities have reduced their production unit rates, while others have shifted to four-day production weeks, with the option of taking extended holiday shutdowns in the fiscal fourth quarter.”
It’s a similar story for Forest River, a subsidiary of billionaire Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway group. According to the second-quarter earnings reports, the consumer products group struggled in part because of weakened leisure vehicle sales.
“Revenues of Forest River declined 11% in the second quarter and 13% in the first six months versus 2018, primarily attributable to lower unit sales,” the Q2 earnings report states.
RV producers and their suppliers have seen their stock prices take a beating this year as sales and production slow.
“Thor Industries and Patrick Industries, for example, both of their stocks are down between 33-50%. Supplier profits are way down too,” Hicks said.
The soft sales statistics have regional economic development professionals like Bill Bradley, the CEO of LaGrange County’s Economic Development Corp., worried as well.
“I think right now we’re at a juncture where we’re definitely seeing a contraction in manufacturing,” he explained. “In this part of the world, manufacturing is our bread and butter of everything. We saw a decline on the national level and I think we’re starting to see it more and more on the regional level.”
Representatives for the RV industry say the decreased sales are simply a reflection of the ongoing inventory adjustment manufacturers and dealers are working through.
“At the beginning of the year, inventory levels on dealer lots were three to four times higher than normal. So, the first six months of the year, basically, the dealers have been selling through that stock. So they haven’t needed to buy as many new units because their inventories were quite high,” said Kevin Broom, an RV Industry Association spokesperson. “While we don’t have an exact number on inventory levels, we do estimates, and our estimates are that inventory levels now are pretty close to normal, so our expectation is there will be more orders placed and production will pick back up and shipments will pick back up over the last half of the this year.”
But Hicks said he doesn’t believe that’s likely to happen, especially as the summer vacation season is winding to a close.
“That’s not recoverable this year, they’re going to be down for the year. Sales tend to be clustered, not surprisingly, in the early part of the year,” Hicks said of his research. “So they were down in 2018, and they’re going to be down a double-digit share in 2019 absent some uncharacteristic, unbelievable remedy.”
“I think we need to dismiss the argument that this is just an inventory adjustment right off the bat,” Hicks said.
That’s bad news for both Elkhart and LaGrange counties, and the hundreds of people working in their many RV factories. Northern Indiana is home to the lion’s share of RV production in the country. Both communities could do little but sit back and watch their unemployment numbers skyrocket to more than 20 percent during the 2007-2009 economic recession — the highest in the state.
However, once the counties got working again, those numbers fell dramatically, and for the past several years, Elkhart and LaGrange counties have once again had some of the best unemployment numbers in Indiana.
Unfortunately, those numbers are started to creep up again.
The LaGrange RV worker said his plant laid off about 40 people this spring, and production has been cut from 30 units a day to 18.
Hicks said the 20 percent decline in production so far this year is a sign something larger is at play in the national economy.
“You just don’t see that sort of broad inventory adjustment in a year without some underlying economic factors,” he explained.
When asked about a possible recession, RV industry spokesman Broom said he remains cautious. He points out that RVIA data shows that in the five times that annual RV shipments have fallen since 1981, a recession has only followed three of those downturns.
Broom also disputes the idea the RV industry is “the canary in the coal mine” for the U.S. economy.
“There are other economic indicators that the economy is weakening, things like the bond curve inversion and that type of thing, and the stock market fluctuations. So, there are some things out there that are suggesting there could be a recession in 2020 – and RV shipments may be one of them – but I’m not completely sold that RV shipments are a great indicator of recession,” Broom said.
Hicks, however, remains convinced the RV industry is the prefect tool to judge the health of the county’s economy.
“This is not an RV specific. The reason we pay attention to the RV industry is because it’s a leading indicator, a luxury, high-ticket item that people purchase with discretionary spending. That’s the first thing that stops getting bought in a recession,” he explained. “The concern that I have is the last time we saw two years of declining RV sales, we had a recession.
Data shows the Mexican economy likely has already slipped into recession. The Canadian economy has stalled, too, and those two economies are important because Mexico and Canada are the U. S.’s two biggest trading partners.
For what it’s worth, Hicks also said that doesn’t believe this economic downtown will be as bad for RV industry, or the country, as the recession of 2007-2009. He said that economic downtown was made worse by the melt down in the financial markets.
Still, the signals are troubling.
“Each of the last three recessions that we had were accompanied by two-year declines in RV sales, and we’ve had no other two-year declines in RV sales. They’re a perfect correlation,” he said.
