LAGRANGE — A new, revamped, and rewritten ordinance regulating commercial solar facilities in LaGrange County is on its way to the LaGrange County Commissioners after it was passed unanimously Wednesday by members of the LaGrange County Plan Commission.
The Plan Commission members voted at a special meeting to give the retooled ordinance a positive recommendation and forwarded it to the commissioners to be considered for final approval at their April 18 meeting. Plan Commission members spent about 35 minutes soliciting public opinion at the Wednesday meeting before devoting more than an hour talking about the proposed amendments and changes they made to the county document. About 35 people attended that hearing.
Plan Commission members opted to retool the two-year-old document after they said it became apparent the original ordinance failed to provide adequate guidelines and boundaries the county should have in place for such a large project, including new provisions regarding setbacks and watershed protections any firm wanting to construct and operate a large-scale solar facility in LaGrange County would have to abide by.
Several people in the audience called the changes made to the ordinance by the Plan Commission “reasonable and fair.”
Steve Eberly, the executive director for Hoosiers For Renewables, a Warren County resident and farmer, and a former Warren County commissioner, was one of the people attending Wednesday’s meeting. He told the board that projects like the proposed solar facility can bring a sizable addition to the local tax base without causing a lot of impact on the local infrastructure.
“We agreements such as what you’ve represented here, and particularly with what you’ve proposed among the amendments, I’d say these are reasonable with what we’ve seen over the 40 counties that I’m currently working within Indiana.”
Ivenergy, a Chicago-based firm, has announced its plan to build a large solar facility named the Cherry Hill Solar Energy Center on land it leased south of LaGrange. Construction on that plant is expected to start next year and the facility is expected to be up and running by 2025. Invenergy said it will have invested more than $50 million into the local economy over the course of the plant’s lifetime. It said the facility would produce enough electricity to power more than 19,000 homes annually.
Among the many changes made to the original documents, Plan Commission members included a provision calling for a setback of at least 100 feet from roads and property lines, and that such facilities be protected by fencing seven feet high. The amendments also require a solar facility operator to screen off the facility using native plants. Plan Commission members also ultimately opted to cap the amount of land in LaGrange County that can be devoted to commercial solar facilities to five percent of total tillable cropland available in the county at the time that proposal is submitted for review. According to Plan Commission member Steve Engleking, an extension educator with the LaGrange County Purdue University Extension Service, that figure currently stands at about 144,000 acres, meaning the ordinance would limit the amount of land that can be utilities for commercial solar production to about 7,700 acres.
With a Chicago company getting ready to present a plan to build a 100-megawatt facility on 1,600 acres south of LaGrange near Valentine – 800 acres of that covered with solar panels – members of the Plan Commission said they felt compelled to revisit the original ordinance given what they’ve learned about solar facilities since that ordinance was first passed.
Eberly said that over 40 similar projects have been announced in communities across the state. He also said he doubts many of those will be constructed.
“There’s just not enough capacity in the grid,” Eberly said.
Lynn Bowen, president of the Plan Commission, said that after a company approached the county with preliminary plans to build a large commercial solar facility here, he and the other members of the Plan Commission started to review that original document and saw it has serious shortcomings.
“When we actually had a company come in and we reread that ordinance, I just realized it missed several things,” Bowen said. He when on to point out the members of the Plan Commission hadn’t been involved in crafting the first ordinance.
“We realized we missed some things and this is a way to correct that,” he explained.
Brighton area farmer Scott Beecher called the basic agreement good but pleaded with the Plan Commission members to make the clause of the amendment that limited the amount of land available to solar facilities to be more restrictive.
The original document called for each solar facility to be restricted in size to no more than ten percent of the available crop space in the county. Beecher implied that was too little protection of cropland. He said he was worried that if several large-scale commercial solar facilities were to be built in LaGrange County, local government would have a hard time protecting any additional cropland from additional commercialization. He compared the problem that the county might find itself to that of trying to putting toothpaste back once it has been squeezed out of the tube. Beecher urged the Plan Commission board members to be more conservative with the cropland number.
In the end, board members opted to limit the total number of acres of cropland countywide that can be utilized for commercial solar facilities to just 5%, or about 7,700 acres. They also acknowledged that were that limit to be reached, there is a mechanism within local government that could allow for a variance to be granted.
Board member James Young, who expressed concern the original ordinance didn’t do enough to protect LaGrange County residents and property, said he was happy with the changes the Plan Commission made.
“I think this will allow solar fields to operate in the county, yet be palatable to the citizens of the county,” he said after the meeting.
