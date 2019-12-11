LAOTTO — The LaOtto Volunteer Fire Department said Tuesday that it appreciates the community support in the wake of the theft of its Christmas tree sales cash box the weekend after Thanksgiving.
Captain Britton Burkett said there are no new leads on the perpetrator, who ripped the steel cash box from the side of the department’s brick building overnight on Nov. 30. The amount of money in the box at the time is unknown.
Burkett said that to date, the department has received $2,600 in donations to replace the lost revenue from the tree sales.
“The community support has more than surpassed any amount that would be in the box,” Burkett said. “We offer a sincere thank you to those who donated. It’s unfortunate that it happened.”
Burkett also credited media coverage from newspapers, TV and social media for spreading the story and inspiring people to donate. He said the department has received donations from many people and organizations beyond the LaOtto area who heard about the theft and were motivated to help.
