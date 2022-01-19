LAGRANGE — An Atlanta, Georgia man who was behind the wheel of a van that crashed while allegedly running from police, resulting in the death of one of his passengers, was ordered held in the LaGrange County Jail on a $350,000 bond Tuesday afternoon by the LaGrange County Circuit Court.
Marcus Rozier, 26, appeared in court via videoconference wearing a bright orange jumpsuit and a large bandage on his left wrist for his initial hearing in court.
Rozier was allegedly behind the wheel of a Kia minivan that took off when a LaGrange police officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The officer involved in that stop said he initiated the stop after observing a suspect in an ongoing check fraud investigation climb into the van.
The chase started in LaGrange but quickly made it onto U.S. 20 headed east. Rozier took off and lead police on a high-speed 10-mile chase that ended when he crashed near the intersection of C.R. 1050E, police said. Rozier ran off the north side of the road, causing the van to roll several times.
Paul Bennett, 21, of Fort Wayne, a passenger in the van, was ejected from the rolling vehicle. Bennett was later pronounced dead at the scene.
A second passenger in the van, a woman, was not identified by police after the crash and still has not been identified by authorities as of Tuesday.
The woman was seriously injured in the crash and remains in serious condition at the Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
Rozier was preliminarily charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle causing death and resisting law enforcement with a vehicle causing catastrophic injury. Both are Level 3 felonies.
During his initial appearance Tuesday afternoon in the LaGrange County Circuit Court, the state pointed to what it called Rozier’s extensive criminal history in Georgia and asked he be labeled a habitual offender.
Rozier has been convicted of several felonies in Georgia, including aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felony, and burglary in the second degree, also a felony. Being named a habitual offender would allow the court to increase the penalties Rozier would face if convicted.
Level 3 felonies are punishable by up to 16 years in prison and a $10,000 fine in Indiana.
According to the state, Rozier has no real connection to Indiana, leading to prosecutors labeling him as a potential flight risk. At the state’s urging, the court ordered Rozier held in jail on $350,000 bond.
He returns to court on March 7 for a pretrial hearing. His trial has been set for now for May 18, 19, and 20.
The LaGrange Police Department indicated additional charges against Rozier as well as his female passenger are likely and said those charges would be forwarded to the LaGrange County Prosecutor’s Office once it wraps up its investigation.
