KENDALLVILLE — Gearheads will get a chance to check out dozens of custom cards as the annual Kendallville Car Show returns to downtown Saturday.
With the show expected to draw an audience, the Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce will be combining with the event to have its Art on Main auction in the afternoon, too.
The popular 15th Annual Kendallville Car Show runs from noon to 6 p.m., with awards presented at 5 p.m. The show will go on, rain or shine.
The entrance gate is at South Orchard and West Williams Street. Registration is from noon to 3 p.m. with a registration fee of $10. Dash plaques will be given to the first 250 cars.
Awards include: Top 60, 1979 and older; Top 5, 1980 and newer; Mayor’s Choice, Police Chief’s Choice, Fire Chief’s Choice, Best of Show, Homemade Trophy, Raddest Rat Rod and more.
Entertainment during the car show is disc jockey William Hardesty of H-2 Entertainment and The Hot Rod Kings.
Also Saturday, 20 Adirondack chairs from the 2019 Art on Main exhibit, decorated by local artists, will be sold at a live auction Saturday at 3 p.m. in the United Way parking lot, 119 W. Mitchell St. The auction is in conjunction with the annual Kendallville Car Show.
Fred Inniger, on-air personality at WAWK 95.5 FM, is master of ceremonies for the auction. Proceeds from the auction will benefit Experience the Heart of Kendallville, the city’s Main Street organization.
Judges will jury 12 of the 20 chairs before the auction for a $250 cash prize. Artists vying for cash are Cathy Schoon-Take it Easy, Chad McKinley-A Summer’s View, Volunteer Firemen-Back to the Station, Sherry Guzman-Old Glory, Connie Roose-Bixler Lake, Stephane Langelier-Frankenstein, Amanda Blackman-Mermaid, Carmen Johnson-Beach Bum, Bailey Murphy-Avengers, William Argetsinger-Memorial Day, Katie Papai-Life’s A Beach and Angela Updike.
Other artists in the exhibit are Kyle Leitch-Theater Faces, Craig Sebert-Reading Chair, Ginny Ray-Summer Time, Tammy Rhoades-Beach Fun, Zentangle Ladies-The Zen of Tangle, Dawn Jones-Come Sit with Me, Alexandra Leitch-Africa, and Hannah Stuckey-After the Storm.
All artists are eligible for the $100 People’s Choice Award. Voting is at the Kendallville Chamber during business hours.
