KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville got a group of tightly packed bids for its 2022 Community Crossings paving program, with the lowest coming in right about $400,000.
On Tuesday, the Kendallville Board of Works and Public Safety opened bids for seven streets awarded in the second 2021 funding cycle of the state Community Crossings program.
Kendallville had originally been seeking a full $1 million grant award for work on 22 different street segments, but an error during submission of the grant application caused the last 15 of 22 roads listed on a PDF document to get cut off, so the state only saw and only funded the first seven, giving $315,629.62 in grant funds.
The city had planned on following up with those other 15 streets in this year’s Community Crossings cycle, although the error will potentially delay work on those streets until later this year or into 2023 depending on when awards are announced and how quickly projects can be bid out.
For the seven streets that did get funding at the end of 2021, Kendallville received bids from four of its usual road project bidders on Tuesday, with Pulver Asphalt Paving out of Albion coming in the lowest at $400,149.10.
The four bids were all fairly close to one another this time, with Niblock Excavating narrowly behind at $407,930 and Brooks Construction and API Construction both above $430,000.
The engineer’s estimate for the seven streets was about $424,100.
The seven streets slated for improvements include:
• Allen Chapel Road from Kammerer Road to U.S. 6
• Center Avenue from West Avenue to its end
• Conlogue Avenue from Mitchell Street to William Street
• Conlogue Avenue from William Street to Rush Street
• Crestview Drive from Town Street to Garden Street
• Eunice Avenue from Shalley Drive to U.S. 6
• Garden Street from Indiana Avenue to Town Street
Derby took the bids under advisement for review and will return with a recommendation for the contract at the next board of works meeting on Feb. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.