HOWE — An Angola man died after he was struck by a large truck as he walked along the Toll Road near the Howe-LaGrange exit.
The Indiana State Police Toll Road Post report that shortly after midnight, Nathanael Stewart, 43, of Angola, was found unresponsive and lying in the roadway by one of its troopers just after midnight Tuesday.
A news release report issued by ISP said emergency dispatchers started receiving 911 calls at 11:45 p.m. Monday reporting a person walking on the Toll Road near the 121-mile marker. While troopers were en route, dispatchers received more calls, this time saying that a semi-tractor trailer had struck an object in the roadway in this same area, possibly a person. Troopers from both the Toll Road Post and the Fort Wayne Post responded.
The first trooper arrived on the scene at approximately 12:04 a.m. and found a man, later identified as Stewart, lying in the roadway. The trooper started performing CPR on Stewart. As other troopers arrived minutes later they, too, assisted with life-saving measures, but to no avail. The LaGrange County Coroner later pronounced Stewart dead at the scene.
The driver of the semi-tractor trailer that struck Stewart was identified as Davinder Singh, 29, of Tracy, California. Police said Singh cooperated fully with the investigating troopers.
Although drugs and alcohol were not suspected as contributing causal factors, as part of the standard investigative process required by law, Singh voluntarily submitted to chemical testing. Singh’s semi-trailer was towed from the scene and impounded pending a complete investigative inspection by the ISP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division personnel.
Troopers have yet to determine why Stewart was walking on the interstate.
Troopers were able to track Stewart’s footprints in the snow, which they said suggested he had climbed over a fence on the north side of the interstate to gain access to the road. His tracks suggested he had walked there from a Sturgis, Michigan, home where he apparently he had been staying.
Family notifications have been made.
The investigation into this incident remains active.
Troopers were assisted at the scene by ISP Crash Reconstruction personnel, deputies with LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office, Parkview LaGrange EMS, members of the Howe Fire Department and Grate’s Towing.
