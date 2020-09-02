KENDALLVILLE — A minor accident Monday morning triggered a diesel fuel spill that closed U.S 6 for hours.
Firefighters were dispatched at 9:56 a.m. to the scene of a vehicle crash with no injuries near the McDonald’s restaurant on U.S. 6, according to Kendallville Fire Chief Jeremy McKinley.
A semi tractor-trailer in the westbound lane was leaking diesel fuel from a severely damaged fuel tank, which ruptured when it was stuck by another vehicle. About 100 gallons of diesel fuel leaked from the tank onto the road before firefighters could seal the tank. Firefighters then manually drained the tank and transferred the fuel to a holding container for disposal.
McKinley said absorbent materials and pads soaked up the diesel fuel to stop it from continuing to run into a nearby stormwater drain. Kendallville’s wastewater and street departments helped contain the spill and clean it up, which shortened the time the highway was closed.
Eastbound traffic was detoured around the crash scene onto Gibson, High and Main streets. Some westbound traffic was routed through a nearby shopping plaza. Partial lane openings later helped to restore traffic flow.
Also responding were Kendallville Police, Noble County Emergency Management Agency and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.
