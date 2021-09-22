Several booked
into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Giancarlo C. Aguilar, 45, of the 100 block of North Sheridan Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:31 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a charge of reckless driving. No bond information provided.
Shawn E. Gibbs, 49, of the 5600 block of East C.R. 415N, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:28 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor; and a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class C misdemeanor. Gibbs was held on $3,500 bond.
Jeremy L. Luna, 34, of the 300 block of Pine Cove Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:42 p.m. Friday by Avilla police on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class B misdemeanor. Luna was held without bond.
Jordan M. Miller, 30, of the 900 block of Gateway Village, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested at 11:35 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Miller was held without bond.
Jeremy W. Miner, 38, of the 9200 block of Eagle Creek Court, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 6:44 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony; operating with a schedule I or II controlled substance, a Class C misdemeanor; leaving the scene of an injury crash, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Miner was held on $2,500 bond.
Nicole M. Rutledge, 36, of the 300 block of Leroy Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 10:22 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Rutledge was held on $2,500 bond.
Daniel R. Lytle Jr., 42, of the 400 block of Sherman Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:41 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a charge of failure to appear for court. Lytle was held without bond.
Andrew R. Terry, 28, of the 7400 block of East C.R. 1100N, Kendallville, was booked at 9:46 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Jacob D. Campbell, 24, of the 400 block of Krueger Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:58 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a charge operating without every obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor; and two warrants for which no charging information was provided. Campbell was held on $1,000 bond.
Nicole L. Thornsbearry, 36, of the 200 block of West Bay Bridge Court, Columbia City, was booked at 3:37 p.m. to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
