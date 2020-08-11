KENDALLVILLE — Hundreds are still without power, schools are closed and numerous residents are out picking up downed limbs and cutting up fallen trees in Kendallville Tuesday morning.
As a line of powerful storms with wind gust that could top 60 mph swept northeast Indiana Monday evening after 7 p.m., Kendallville appeared to suffer some of the worst effects.
As of Tuesday morning, about 1,800 Indiana Michigan Power customers were still without power after snapping trees dragged down power lines and knocked out power poles.
Elsewhere in the area, few outages remain. Noble County REMC reported just two outages as of about 8:30 a.m. while NIPSCO had about 100 customers still out in LaGrange County.
But in Kendallville, powers lines are still down, including west of Main Street where one utility pole is down diagonally across the strees and a tangle of dead lines are tangled in large branches and snapped trunks.
At 9 a.m., Indiana Michigan Power indicated it was still dealing with about 10,500 outages in its Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana region.
"As of 9 a.m., I&M crews working overnight had restored power to more than 20% of the approximately 51,875 customers who lost service Monday. Earlier Monday, I&M successfully restored more than 11,000 customers – most in the South Bend/Elkhart area – who lost power as the result of an unrelated storm early Monday," a new release from the utility stated. "I&M is deploying more than 600 employees, contractors and personnel from other power companies to assist with restoration. Many of them are on the ground now, and more are traveling to I&M’s service territory. Given the widespread, extensive damage, this is likely to be a multi-day restoration effort."
I&M reported that it received reports of wind guts upward of 50 mph in Kendallville, with some parts of its coverage area in southern Michigan clocking in at nearly 70 mph.
Most of the outages have been caused by trees blown into power lines.
"Numerous tree branches that were blown onto power lines were a major cause of the outages, which occurred across I&M’s service territory," the release stated.
That certainly appeared to be the case in Kendallville, where power poles were snapped on Rush and Lincoln streets.
The storm trashed numerous tall, old trees throughout the city's oldest neighborhoods east and west of Main Street, with numerous downed limbs and trees still littering yards and piled up on the sides of streets.
And that's much better than the city looked late last night, Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said Tuesday morning prior to a board of works meeting held in a City Hall building that was also without power.
City crews were out most of Monday night and early Tuesday helping to clear roads, block of streets and clear debris.
East Noble School Corp., after initially calling a two-hour delay following the storm, decided to cancel schools Tuesday due to ongoing power outages and damage.
Traffic lights in the downtown and on S.R. 3 were out Monday morning.
A few downtown businesses also suffered damage. The fabric awning at Whatchamacakes was shredded and next door at A&G Gun and Supply, the metal awning was twisted, thrashed and collapsed, causing damage to the building.
The marquee at The Strand Theatre down the block also appeared damage, with the north-facing side of the light-up display smashed and broken.
