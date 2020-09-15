Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Dustie L. Watson, 28, of the 600 block of Dowling Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:04 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Watson was held on $2,500 bond.
Philip W. Biddle, 43, of the 500 block of East Diamond Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:48 p.m. Friday on a probation violation. Biddle was held without bond.
Steven J. Lester, 31, of the 600 block of West Sycamore Street, Columbus Grove, Ohio, was arrested at 12:02 a.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony. Lester was held on $2,500 bond.
Donald J. Vanderford, 39, of the 100 block of Joyce Court, Elkhart, was arrested at 9:56 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class C misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Vanderford was held without bond.
Amy M. Brown Nicholas, 32, of the 500 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:06 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of dealing methamphetamine; possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia. Nicholas was held on $10,000 bond.
Jarod G. Fuller, 39, of the 1800 block of Riley Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:49 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Fuller was held without bond.
Kyle R. Newhard, 51, of the 100 block of Fellows Avenue, Kalamazoo, Michigan, was arrested at 4:24 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Kenneth W. Preston Jr., 33, of the 1700 block of Lofton Way, Fort Wayne, was booked at 9:13 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class B misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
William C. Spriggs, 51, of the 200 block of West Greenwood Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:04 a.m. Sunday by Wolcottville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony;and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony. Spriggs was held on $2,500 bond.
Kevin Tuttle, 31, of the 1800 block of Aspen Cove, Kendallville, was booked at 9:18 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Jesse L. Adamonis, 29, of the 5500 block of South Wayne Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:17 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.