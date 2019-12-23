KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville has locked in a contractor to complete $1.08 million in street repairs next year.
After opening bids two weeks ago, the city Board of Works and Public Safety accepted the low bid from Pulver Asphalt Paving for its street improvement program, which is being funded primarily by a state Community Crossings grant.
Pulver Asphalt Paving Inc. submitted the lowest bid of $1,082,393.65 for the work, which will reconstruct one street and do paving work on 14 others.
Kendallville received a $997,378.27 grant from Indiana Department of Transportation Community Crossing program. That grant pays for up to 75% of the cost of road repairs.
Because Kendallville's bids came in a bit lower than the original estimate of $1.33 million, the city will have to send back some of the grant. Since the grant pays for not more than 75% of the total, Kendallville will get $792,415 paid for through the grant and have to return about $200,000.
The work is expected to begin early in 2020. The roads to be worked on include:
• Timberlane Drive, between Kammerer Road and Laramie Trail, 0.2 miles
• Park Avenue between Diamond Street and Wayne Street, 0.547 miles
• Wayne Street between Riley and Wood streets, 0.128 miles
• Grove Street between Main Street and its western terminus, 0.123 miles
• Iddings Street between Freeman and Garden streets, 0.09 miles
• Lewis Street between Dowling and Wayne streets, 0.086 miles
• Sheridan Street between Richmond and Mitchell streets, 006 miles
• Oak Street between Wayne and Sargent streets, 0.114 miles
• Orchard Street between Rush and Diamond streets, 0.06 miles
• Prospect Avenue between Water and Garden streets, 0.159 miles
• Water Street between Prospect Avenue and Silver Street, 0.048 miles
• Krueger Street between Grove Street and the north edge of High Street, 0.167 miles
• Valley Meadows Lane between Fairview Run and Knoll Crest Drive, 0.121 miles
• Harding Street between Riley and Wood streets, 0.125 miles
• Drake Road from S.R. 3 to the edge of the city limits, 0.303 miles
In other business Tuesday, Kendallville is spending about $33,000 to purchase more LED bulbs for street lights in an ongoing effort to transition fully to the energy-efficient bulbs.
The city is purchasing 102 LED units at a total cost of $32,640. The cost per unit decreased to $320, which was down from last year's price of $330.80 and cheaper than the initial purchase price of $350 each.
Once installed, the city will have converted a total of 434 street lights to LEDs, representing about two-thirds of the city's inventory.
Each light is estimated to give about $50.18 in total savings, meaing the payback for each light is about seven years. Aside from energy savings, the LED bulbs also have a much longer lifespan, which reduces material and labor costs to replace dead lamps.
