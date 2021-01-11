KENDALLVILLE — Reliable Tool and Machine Company in Kendallville is seeking a tax break on about a half-million dollars in new equipment for its Ohio Street plant.
The company put in for a new tax abatement request with the city, which was being considered by the Kendallville Economic Development Advisory Committee on Monday afternoon.
Reliable is looking to add $460,000 in new equipment to its location at 301 W. Ohio St., seeking to install a computerized horizontal mill and a robotic welder.
The Okuma MB-4000H mill is a computerized machining center allowing for quick metal cutting jobs, while the Fanuc six-axis welding robot arm, which looks like the much bigger versions you might see on auto assembly lines, can complete automated welding jobs.
Reliable estimated the new equipment will not only help keep its 122 current employees on the job, but should also allow the company to add five new positions with an average wage of $47,000 annually, about $22.60 per hour if broken down to a 40-hour workweek.
Reliable’s average wage among its 122 current employees is around $44,200 per year.
Region 3-A Development and Regional Planning Executive Director Matt Brinkman said Reliable is growing again because the company has seen a significant boost in sales even despite the pandemic.
“The folks from Reliable stated the new equipment purchases are due to sales growth. They anticipate growth of 15% this year,” Brinkman said.
The EDAC board recommended a three-year tax abatement for the company, which will be sent to the Kendallville City Council for their consideration at their next meeting.
Reliable last sought a tax break from the city in August 2018 when the company was growing and adding a computerized lathe machine valued at $300,000, with the company aiming to create three jobs at $20 per hour wages.
Back then, company officials expressed that they were having extreme difficulty finding and retaining new workers. The company president reported that of approximately 100 hires they had in 2018, only about a quarter ended up staying in the workforce.
