KENDALLVILLE — The first in-person Kendallville Chamber banquet since COVID-19 held a few surprises for guests Friday night, as well as a motivational question-and-answer chat with NFL linebacker and Fort WAyne native Jaylon Smith.
John and Sandy Heitz were shocked when Rich Anderson called their names as the 2022 Citizens of the Year, and even more surprised when their family walked into the banquet room at the Community Learning Center.
The couple grew up in a neighboring town and started their careers in Kendallville, where they’ve lived for almost 50 years.
After high school graduation, John spent four years serving in the military, then earned a degree in engineering at Purdue University. He worked for a major corporation in Fort Wayne until his retirement several years ago.
Sandy went to Manchester College where she earned a degree in education. She was a teacher for 25 years at East Noble schools before retiring in early 2000.
The couple raised three children and contributed thousands of volunteer hours to their church, First Christian Church, various non-profit organizations and their neighbors.
The couple have donated countless hours to the Bargain Shoppe, a mainstay business in downtown Kendallville that offers “pre-owned” items since 1968. The Heitzes joined other volunteers in moving the Bargain Shoppe from two different building to its current site in the former Stroman-Wisman building.
The couple help run the store 3 ½ hours a week and help make repairs to the current store location. They take unwanted items to the Salvation Army in Fort Wayne or to the Ashley recycling center.
The Heitzes are active in the First Christian Church in Kendallville. John has served on numerous church boards, helped upgrade the technical equipment and is a member of the “Yard Birds,” a men’s weekly prayer ministry.
Sandy serves the church as a regular organist for services and is active with various women’s groups, youth programs and special events.
The couple plant and raise a large garden each year, donating much of the produce to many others.
Colton Williams was named Young Professional of the Year, chosen by 2021’s Young Professional winner, Josh Ogle, Ogle couldn’t attend the banquet because he is directing East Noble’s musical this weekend, so he created a video about Williams. Unfortunately a technical glitch silenced the audio.
Parkview Noble Hospital was named Business of the Year for its significant contributions to patient care, especially during the pandemic. Erin Goldsberry, vice president of patient care at Parkview Noble, surprised hospital president Gary Atkins with the Chamber award.
Goldsberry said Parkview Noble Hospital strives to be a place of excellence within the community: excellence for the patients, families, physicians, and coworkers. “Excellent Care to Every Person, Every Day” is the motto. She shared some of the many positive comments from patients about the care they received at the hospital.
That high standard of care carried the hospital’s employees through years of the pandemic. Parkview Noble saw the first COVID-19 patient in northeast Indiana and only the second coronavirus patient in Indiana. Healthcare workers experienced change, exhaustion, criticism and praise.
“On behalf of Parkview Noble Hospital, it is an absolute honor to be selected as business of the year,” said Goldsberry. “It is a recognition we are proud to earn and share with our team. While all awards are meaningful, it is extra gratifying and humbling to be recognized by the people in your community – the people we serve every day. Thank You from everyone at Parkview Noble Hospital.”
Bolhoff was named Kendallville’s Industry of the Year. John McHale, the manufacturing manager, accepted the award from new Chamber executive director Sharon Montoya.
Bolhoff began in 1877 in Germany and is a global manufacturer of fasteners and assembly systems. Bolhoff fasterners were used in the fastest Atlantic steamer in the 1920s and in the lunar module that carried Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin to the moon in 1969.
Smith then took the podium, wearing a stylish red suit, to answer questions. He described himself as a sponge, soaking up knowledge as an entrepreneur as well as an athlete.
“I never wanted to be known as just a football player,” he said. “There are many phases of adversity and success.”
He said faith is essential in what he calls a Clear Eye View — a focused vision, a determined belief in God because “He has your back” and earned dreams, which is the work a person is willing to do.
Snith told the audience he decided to be a professional football player at age 7, but learned by age 11 that there is so much more power in using the mind, the brain and mental attitude. He was also motivated by his older brother Rod, who is an NFL player too.
An injury was the first real test of Smith’s Clear Eye View philosophy and the first time football was taken away from him.
“Football is one of the last gladiator sports,’ Smith said.
Off the field, Smith is passionate about giving back to the community with his initiatives, Jaylon Smith Minority Entrepreneurship Institute to enhance financial literacy, and Clear Eye View, an eyewear collection.
With MEI, Smith hopes to increase assets and investments for minority communities in order to close the educational and wealth gap “for those who look like me.” His company has invested $1.2 million in 12 minority-owned companies in an effort to close that gap.
Smith attended Bishop Luers High School in Fort Wayne, where he lettered in football, basketball and track. He was the top high school football player in Indiana his senior year, earning the Mr. Football award and the Butkus Award as the best high school linebacker in the nation. He played college football for the University of Notre Dame.
He began his career in the NFL in 2016 when he was drafted 34th overall by the Dallas Cowboys. In 2020 he was named the Dallas Cowboys’ nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, nominated for his outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as his excellence on the field.
Smith left the Dallas Cowboys in the 2021 season, was picked up by the Green Bay Packers for two weeks, then finished the season with the New York Giants. He is currently a free agent.
