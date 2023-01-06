AVILLA — Not many dream jobs come with an immediate $500 raise.
But it happened to Shane Hurt Thursday afternoon in Avilla.
Meeting in special session, the Avilla Town Council approved the hiring of Hurt as a deputy marshal for its police department.
Hurt, 26 of Fort Wayne will be replacing Rick Anderson, who has retired after more than 40 years in law enforcement.
Hurt has been a reserve officer with the Avilla Town Marshal’s Office for the last 3 1/2 years.
According to Town Marshal Glen Wills, Hurt will be working the midnight to 8 a.m. shift with his department.
Hurt has his pre-basic law enforcement course completed so he can begin work immediately, but will have to eventually go through the 17-week Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Plainfield when a slot opens up. Because of the COVID pandemic, the academy is running behind on getting officers fully certified, and it may be as long as a year before he can attend.
“The minute you hire him, we can start with his field training officer training,” Wills said.
Wills proposed starting Hurt’s salary at $41,500, with a $3,000 increase once he graduates the academy.
During a discussion of the hire, Councilman Bill Krock said he favored starting Hurt out at $42,000 with the $3,000 increase coming after he graduates.
“I’m fine with that,” Council president Phil Puckett said.
The council voted 3-0 to approve the hire under those terms.
Dream job
Hurt graduated from Snider High School in 2014. He worked in the trucking industry, then later for Brooks Construction. But all along, he knew he wanted a career in law enforcement.
“I’ve always wanted to be a cop,” Hurt said following Thursday’s meeting.
He has it in his blood. His grandfather was Floyd B. “Sonny” Rinehart, a longtime fixture in Noble County law enforcement, who died in September.
When Hurt was a young boy, Rinehart would take him on ride alongs.
“That’s where everything kind of started,” Rinehart said. “He was a good guy.”
For a time, Hurt lived in Kendallville as well as Albion so he is familiar with the area.
His 3 1/2 years as reserve officer with Avilla gave him an affinity for the community. And he realized he didn’t just want to be a cop anywhere.
“I wanted to be a police officer for Avilla,” he said. “I like the small town. I like being a part of the community. I like to create positive interactions with people.”
Hurt joins Chief Deputy Chris Arnett, Deputy Marshals Eric Lawson, Kris Houser and Wills on the department.
“I don’t think you’re going to find better cops,” Hurt said of Wills and his crew. “They’re great cops and they’re even better people.”
He said he counts himself fortunate to be able to learn with such a group.
“II think dreams do come true,” Hurt said. “If you keep faith, God has a lot of pull in that.”
Also at Thursday’s meeting, the council agreed to contract terms with Anderson, who retired, but is willing to take on IT responsibilities and serve as the department’s Spillman administrator. Spillman is the date recording software used by every department in Noble County.
According to terms of the contract, Anderson will be paid $65 per hour for a maximum of eight hours a month to perform his duties. After-hours callouts will be paid at a higher rate.
