LAGRANGE — LaGrange Town Board member Fred Romer was arrested Monday night and charged with a felony OWI after being stop for a traffic violation.
According to an initial arrest report filed by Indiana State Police, ISP Trooper Benjamin Walker says he observed Romer speeding in LaGrange and initiated a traffic stop. Walker apparently begin to suspect Romer was under the influence and started an OWI investigation. Romer was eventually changed with the felony OWI after Walker allegedly observed four passengers in the vehicle with Romer, including three minors.
Romer, 48, of the 700 block of Hawpatch Street in LaGrange, was charged with operating while intoxicated, with a passenger less than 18 years of age, a Level 6 felony. He also was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor.
Romer was transported to the LaGrange County Jail. The incident took place Monday at about 8:30 p.m.
The LaGrange County Prosecutor’s Office formally filed the charges against Romer with LaGrange County Superior Court Thursday afternoon.
Romer, a Republican, is a sitting member of the LaGrange Town Board.
He also is a LaGrange businessman, the owner of Romer’s Restaurant and Spirits.
