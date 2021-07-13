LAGRANGE — Ella Thompson celebrated her 18th birthday in style Sunday, winning the 2021 Miss LaGrange County contest.
Smiling ear to ear, Thompson called it the perfect birthday present.
“I am super blessed to have had the opportunity to compete in this contest,” she said shortly after learning she won the queen contest.
Thompson blushed when the pageant Master of Ceremonies Kurt Stump announced Sunday was Thompson’s birthday and led the audience in singing happy birthday to her.
Thompson, a recent Prairie Heights High School graduate, competed in her first-ever queen contest. Thompson was one of three people competing for this year’s title. The Miss LaGrange County queen contest is an annual part of the LaGrange County 4-H Fair. Sunday’s night contest took place at the 4-H Fairground pavilion. Thompson will travel to Indianapolis later this year to compete in the Miss Indiana pageant.
Thompson said she’s typically not comfortable speaking or appearing before a large audience, and entered the contest to help her gain some additional confidence. For the first time, the contest required each participant to give a 1-minute speech. That is now a component of the Miss Indiana contest as well.
“I am usually not very outgoing, so I was excited to have this opportunity to compete,” she said. “I need to practice my public speaking, so I figured this would be a great way to step out of my comfort zone.
In addition to being named Miss LaGrange County, Thompson also took home the title of Miss Congeniality.
For her efforts, Thompson wins a small scholarship she can use to help her attend college. Thompson said she plans to enter Saint Francis University in Fort Wayne in the fall to study nursing. She has worked this past year in LaGrange as a nursing assistant.
Thompson calls Stroh home. She is the daughter of Jamie and Julie Thompson.
Joining Thompson on the stage this year for the queen contest was the first runner-up Aubree Hall, a recent Lakeland graduation, and the contest’s second runner-up, Ava Miller, a Westview grad.
Also joining Thompson on the stage were the contest’s two princess candidates, Katie Eash and Abby Han
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.