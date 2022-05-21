Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Wesley A. Alexander, 28, of the 700 block of Thornapple Court, Columbai City, was arrested at 4:55 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Alexander was held without bond.
Robert J. Matice, 48, of the 1400 block of Senior Place Road, Bridgeport, Texas, was arrested at 12:15 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Matice was held without bond.
Estill A. Perkins, 34, of the 700 block of Lions Drive, Rome City, was arrested at 2:11 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Perkins was held on $2,500 bond.
Brenton M. Pitman, 23, of the 6500 block of Beaty Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:50 a.m. Thursday on a court order. No charging information provided. Pitman was held without bond.
Matthew D. Rogers, 39, of the 6500 block of C.R. 55, Spencerville, was arrested at 12:44 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class B misdemeanor. Rogers was held on $3,500 bond.
Amanda S. Slone, 35, of the 1500 block of Maple Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:23 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Slone was released on her own recognizance.
