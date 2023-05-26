ALBION — A senior judge this week denied a request to lower the bond for a man being held on drug charges.
Randall L. Katz, 54, of the 3800 block of South S.R. 9, was one of three people arrested Nov. 22 after the service of a high-risk search warrant in south central Noble County led to the alleged discovery of illegal drugs and 21 firearms.
Katz has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony; and obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony. He also faces the possibility of a habitual offender enhancement.
A Level 5 felony carries a sentencing range of 1-6 years in prison with a maximum fine of $10,000.
A habitual offender enhancement could add 2-6 years to any sentence Katz receives if convicted.
The normal bond on a Level 5 felony is $2,500.
During an initial court following Katz’ arrest, Noble Circuit Court, Judge Michael Kramer set Katz’ bond at $250,000.
On Feb. 13, a bond reduction hearing was held and Katz’ bond was reduced to $150,000 by Kramer.
Katz requested another bond reduction hearing, and that hearing was held Wednesday with Senior Judge G. David Laur on the bench. Kramer was attending a conference and was not available to preside.
Katz’ attorney, John Watkins, asked that Katz be released on his own recognizance.
Watkins argued that Katz was not a risk to the community, and that he had never missed a court appearance.
“Mr. Katz is not a flight risk,” Watkins said. “There’s no indication he will flee the jurisdiction.”
Noble County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Erik Murray argued against lowering the bond.
“The state is vehemently opposed to any further bond reduction,” Murray said.
Murray pointed out that the Noble County Sheriff’s Department had solicited requests for assistance from multiple special operations teams in the surrounding area to assist in the November warrant service, and was turned down because of Katz’ prior criminal history, including an instance in which he allegedly discharged a firearm in the presence of a police officer.
Noble County Sheriff Max Weber had said one agency told the sheriff’s department that Katz “was too dangerous and they wouldn’t deal with it.”
Two other agencies also bowed out, saying additional time was needed to prepare before serving the warrant, citing the potential for danger.
The initial stage of the warrant service on Nov. 22 was executed by the Kosciusko County S.W.A.T. team. Katz holed up in a bathroom at the residence for a short time, and a gas canister was thrown into the room to flush him out.
No one was injured in the warrant service.
At the conclusion of Wednesday’s hearing, Laur took the matter under advisement. He later issued an order denying the motion for bond to be reduced further.
Katz is still being held on $150,000 bond.
Court documents allege that following his arrest, Katz admitted to police “that he was in possession of methamphetamine in his residence, and when he became aware that police were attempting to enter to serve a search warrant, he began dumping the methamphetamine down the bathroom sink.”
Disposing of evidence led to the obstruction of justice charge.
The arrests came after a two-month investigation by the Noble County Sheriff’s Department’s Narcotics Investigation Unit.
Mowery pointed out that the Noble County Sheriff’s Department had solicited requests for assistance from multiple special operations teams in the surrounding area to assist in the warrant service, and was turned down because of Katz’ prior criminal history, including an instance in which he allegedly discharged a firearm in the presence of a police officer.
Noble County Sheriff Max Weber said one agency told the sheriff’s department that Katz “was too dangerous and they wouldn’t deal with it.”
Two other agencies also bowed out, saying additional time was needed to prepare before serving the warrant, citing the potential for danger.
The initial stage of the warrant service on Nov. 22 was executed by the Kosciusko County S.W.A.T. team. Katz holed up in a bathroom at the residence for a short time, and a gas canister was thrown into the room to flush him out.
No one was injured in the warrant service.
According to Indiana Code 35-50-2-8©, a person convicted of a Level 5 felony is a habitual offender if the state proves beyond a reasonable doubt that:
• the person has been convicted of two prior unrelated felonies;
• at least one of the prior unrelated felonies is not a Level 6 felony or a Class D felony; and
• not more than 10 years have elapsed between the time the person was released from imprisonment, probation, or parole (whichever is latest) for at least one of the two prior unrelated felonies and the time the person committed the current offense.
Katz pleaded guilty to resisting law enforcement with a vehicle on Nov. 3, 2004, in Noble Circuit Court.
Katz had been sentenced in Noble Circuit Court to a total of 15 years in prison less than nine years ago, on Feb. 13, 2014, on a bevy of charges:
• dealing in methamphetamine, a Class B felony;
• conspiracy/dealing in methamphetamine, a Class B felony;
• obliterating a handgun identification number, a Class C felony;
• possession of methamphetamine, a Class C felony;
• possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony;
• possession of marijuana, hash oil, or hashish, a Class D felony;
• possession of a legend drug, a Class D felony;
• corrupt businesses influence, a Class C felony;
• possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and
• resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Katz was released from prison in that case in February 2022. He is currently on parole.
Also arrested on Nov. 22 were:
• Roger V. Rice, 49, of the 3800 block of South S.R. 9, Albion, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and visiting a common nuisance.
Rice posted $7,500 bond and was released Nov. 23. A change of plea/sentencing hearing in his case has been set for 2 p.m. on June 12.
• James L. Severit, 41, of the 1500 block of East Kiser Road, Columbia City, was arrested on a charge of visiting a common nuisance, a Class B misdemeanor.
Following his initial hearing in Noble Superior Court 2, Severit was released on his own recognizance. His next court date is set for 10 a.m. on June 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.