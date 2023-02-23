Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Aaron G Alt, 28, of the 900 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Avilla, was arrested at 12:09 a.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of a schedule I-V controlled substance, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Alt was held without bond.
Ashley G. Crozier, 36, of the 800 block of Goshen Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 6:01 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging a Class C misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Crozier was held without bond.
Misty L. Ellis, 32, of the 700 block of East Wayne Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:17 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Jeremy E. Fike, 44, of the 6800 block of East Hopewell Road, Avilla, was arrested at 1:43 p.m. Tuesday by Avilla police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony and a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Fike was held without bond.
Kathy S. Handshoe, 35, of the 300 block of West Greenwood Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Kelly M. Lee, 39, of the 4000 block of South C.R. 400E, Churubusco, was arrested at 6:03 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 5 felony. Lee was held without bond.
Joshua A. Nelson, 42, of the 900 block of West Second Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 10:09 p.m. Tuesday by Ligonier police on a charge of stalking violations, a Level 5 felony. Nelson was held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.