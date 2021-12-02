KENDALLVILLE — For the first time since winter 2019, East Noble Theatre is back.
And, for its first show since COVID-19 hit, they’re putting on a Disney hit in a musical stage production of “Frozen, Jr..”
If you don’t know this one, you obviously haven’t been around children circa 2013 and since.
The show starts at 6 p.m. today, Thursday and Friday, with a 1 p.m. matinee on Sunday. Single-show tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for students or seniors.
For anyone who’s seen the 2013 Disney animated film, the stage production follows the same story, but don’t expect a scene-for-scene remake, Theater Director Josh Ogle said.
You’ll still hear your favorite songs from the movie including “Let It Go,” “Reindeer(s) Are Better Than People,” “Love Is And Open Door,” and “Fixer Upper,” but also a few songs specially written for the stage version, Ogle said.
“It’s all the same characters you love … and it’s pretty much the same story with some added songs, some songs that you won’t see in the movie that were specially written for the stage,” he said.
The story follows princesses Anna and Elsa, the latter who is cursed with a magical power to control and conjure snow and ice. Also featuring iceman Kristoff, his reindeer Sven, and Olaf, a snowman brought to life, among others, the film captures the hearts of millions and is arguably one of Disney’s most successful 3-D animated featured.
While East Noble can’t recreate computer-generated effects on stage, Ogle said they’ve got some tricks to bring some of the magic to life in Kendallville.
“It will snow in the Cole Auditorium. We have special projections that they’ll be able to see of snow and we’ve really gotten creative with the lighting, lots and lots of lighting,” Ogle said.
Senior Courntey Cooper stars as the magically blessed (or is it cursed?) Princess Elsa, with her sister Anna, portrayed by sophomore Katie White. John Housholder plays woodlander Kristoff, with Gabe Zimmerman playing the magic snowman Olaf and Austin Straessle portraying Hans, a foreign suitor of Princess Anna.
With East Noble Theatre having to cancel its last five shows across two seasons due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Ogle said it’s taken some time for players to get back into the swing of a full-scale production. Also, he’s working with a younger-than-usual cast, with a few veterans anchoring some of the leads but many freshmen and sophomores making their Cole Auditorium debuts.
“It’s been wonderful. It’s been a little tough. It’s a little tough getting back into the swing of things after a year of not having these late nights, a year of not being in much of a routine,” Ogle said.
