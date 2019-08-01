KENDALLVILLE - A new patron policy for youth using the Kendallville Public Library is in effect as of Thursday.
That policy includes:
1. Children less than 8 years of age must have a parent or adult caregiver in the immediate vicinity of and in visual contact with the child. Adults may not leave their young children unattended in the Children’s Department while using other areas of the library.
2. Children 8 years of age and older may use the library unattended as long as they are engaged in activities associated with the use of the public library.
In all situations the adult caregivers who have transported minor children onto the library premises or who have otherwise directed or allowed minor children onto the library premises shall be solely responsible for the care and safety of such children at all times such children are on the library property.
The library is not responsible for the care and safety of minor children traveling to and from the library.
A look at the complete policy can be found here: bit.ly/KPLPatronBehavior. Previously, the policy had allowed children age 6 and up to be alone in the library.
