KENDALLVILLE — A coconut floating in the ocean, miles from any land, was just one sign for five Boy Scouts from Kendallville that Sea Base National High Adventure Scout Camp would be a unique, once-in-a-lifetime experience.
“The coconut was just floating in the ocean,” said Scout Lex McBride. “I poked it with a screwdriver in the eyes and stuff squirted out. It was rotten already.”
McBride and fellow Scouts Ethan Beachy, Tucker Martin, Ethan Jansen and Nathan Richardson encountered many more wonders of the tropics during their trip June 13 to June 24 to Islamorada Island in the Florida Keys. Scout leaders Chris Jansen, Todd Beachy and Eric Richards accompanied the Scouts.
Sea Base operates 18 adventure programs from five locations, two in the Florida Keys, two in the U.S. Virgin Islands and one in Marsh Harbor, Bahamas. Programs include SCUBA diving and certification, and sailing aboard several types of ships.
The Kendallville troop chose a Florida Keys adventure, living aboard a 42-foot sailboat for six days with a Coast Guard-licensed captain. The crew sailed the middle keys, docking midweek in Key West to explore its culture, history and tourist attractions.
Scouts fish, snorkel among the reef and shipwrecks, crew the vessel, practice navigation and study astronomy while on board. The ship remained mostly on the ocean side of the Keys.
The Scouts were awed by the water’s vivid blue, the sky’s clearness and the brightness of the Milky Way. Rain is a daily occurrence but never lasts long.
“You can see a lot more stars at night,” McBride said.
“The sky is so big,” said assistant Scoutmaster Todd Beachy. “You can see more than one storm building at a time.”
Scoutmaster Chris Jansen said the sea base experience isn’t “roughing it” as all food and supplies are carried aboard the ship.
“It’s a professional captain but the Scouts are in charge,” he said. “They made a list for the different roles on the ship and planned menus.”
McBride said the midweek docking in Key West gave them a break from ocean living and the warm temperatures. He said he slept in front of an air conditioner when the ship was docked, even though it was very cold.
“Taking a shower never felt so good,” he said. “You get caked in salt. I stood in the rain, with no thunder, and it was soft water, but cold!”
Chris Jansen said the troop began planning for their Sea Base trip about 1½ to 2 years in advance.
“Camp is more about the experience than certification,” he said, although some certifications are available. “What we did is up to us.”
Scouts had to work on their swimming and snorkeling skills to meet requirements, raise funds and arrange transportation to and from the base. Assistant Scoutmaster Todd Beachy said the Scouts honed their snorkeling skills at Camp Little Turtle.
McBride earned his captain’s patch on the trip and placed his Troop 103 patch on the Sea Base memorabilia wall.
Ethan Beachy, the youngest Scout on the trip, said he enjoyed the many opportunities for fishing. He also practicing his snorkeling skills
“We caught several different kinds, including barracuda,” he said.
COVID-19 affected the troop’s plans. Chris Jansen said all plans to fly to Florida were scrapped in favor of driving there in a van. The Scouts and leaders had their temperatures taken when they visited the Hard Rock Café in Key West.
“The Florida State Police had a checkpoint to determine where the troop was coming from,” Todd Beachy said.
A visit to Indian Key, an uninhabited, undeveloped island, was another highlight. A few ruins remain of a settlement in the early 1900s,
“The ship takes you there, but there’s dock damage,” McBride said. “You have to snorkel about 100 yards in and take your gear. The streets had a grid system and a square plaza in the middle. We saw an old shipwreck with cannon and ballast stones.”
Wildlife encounters also impressed the Scouts. The barracuda got a little too close for comfort sometimes.
“Every time you snorkel, there’s a barracuda,” McBride said.
“He was coming up to check us out,” Todd Beachy said. “Or if you are wearing something shiny.”
The Scouts said Florida wildlife is endangered, but deeply respected and protected by law.
“Key deer look like regular deer but smaller, like a fawn,” McBride said.
“Chickens and Hemmingway’s cats are all protected by law,: Toddy Beachy said. “They can’t be hunted and only live in that place. They are tame because people feed them.”
Key West Gypsy chickens are descendants of jungle fowl from Cuba and the Caribbean.
The Hemmingway cats reside at the Ernest Hemmingway Home and Museum, where they live a life of ease and received veterinary care. Author Ernest Hemmingway was given a six-toed white cat named Snow White by a ship’s captain. Many of today’s cats at the museum are Snow White’s descendants and other cats are likely related. The cats are of various breeds but all carry the polydactyl gene.
Ethan Jansen said spending time with his fellow Scouts at Alligator Reef and its lighthouse was a special experience for him. Thousands of fish could be seen in the shade of the lighthouse, including nurse sharks waiting around the pier for leftover bait.
Todd Beachy said hand-feeding tarpon, a large fish with a protruding, bony jaw, was another memorable experience. No fingers were lost in this adventure but the tarpon had company.
“Two manatees swam under the tarpon,” he said.
Chris Jansen said the troop will begin planning son for another trip to Seas base in two years. The troop will identify all Scouts ages 14 to 18 who will be eligible for that Trip. Scouts must be at least age 13 to go.
Back on land, the Scouts have resumed their lives in school and the troop, but a touch of the Keys lingers.
Large conch shells are used as a trumpet-like instrument in Key West. A hole is cut into the shell’s spire near its apex to produce a full-toned sound that can be heard for some distance.
Todd Beachy brought home a conch shell as a souvenir. A blast on the shell now calls the Scouts together.
