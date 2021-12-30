ALBION — Entrepreneur. Philanthropist. Business magnate.
You can now add “Comeback Kid” to Nick Busche’s list of monikers.
Monday’s Noble County Council agenda includes a request made by N.A. Busche for a tax abatement on $2.6 million in improvements to the three-factory complex at the intersection of C.R. 150E and S.R. 8 near Albion.
Busche said he would like the three plants on the hill in operation by sometime late in 2022. The abatement request said the plan is to have 100 full-time jobs in place by the end of 2023, paying an average of $30 per hour.
Busche had originally had his headquarters at that location before the company was sold to a private equity group in 2014. Busche left the company in November 2018. The company’s named was changed to MOBEX in July 2020. There is still at least one MOBEX plant in operation in Albion.
Busche Performance Group had been one of the largest aluminum casting and machining suppliers in North America, providing parts for such companies as Caterpillar, Harley-Davidson and some of the Big Three auto manufacturers.
Now that he has taken over ownership of the buildings, Busche wants to get back to making things again.
“We’re definitely starting a manufacturing operation,” Busche said.
Busche hasn’t announced what he will be making, but work will need to be done to get the 140,000 square feet of manufacturing space in the three buildings ready to roll.
A lot of work.
According to paperwork filed with his abatement request, Busche plans on spending:
• $438,000 on roof repairs;
• $318,920 on new LED lighting;
• $511,250 on parking lot asphalt and concrete repairs;
• $1.102 million on painting the buildings, inside and out, floors and ceilings
• $250,000 on heating and cool equipment repairs.
“The place needs a makeover,” Busche said.
The three factories at that location have been vacant for some time.
The abatement documentation does not specify a term for the abatement.
Abatements can be granted for periods of 3, 5, 7 or 10 years, with taxes on improvements increased from 0 to 100% over the life of the term.
According to Noble County’s guidelines, the $2.6 million investment exceeds the minimum required for a 7-year abatement, which is $2.5 million.
Guidelines call for a minimum investment of $5 million for a 10-year abatement.
Busche started his company in 1997 with three employees.
At its heyday, Busche Performance Group had employed approximately 600 people in Albion and had $100 million in annual sales in by the time the private equity firm stepped in.
By the time he left in late 2018, sales had reached $380 million annually and the company employed 1,600 people in several states.
