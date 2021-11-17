Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Kaleb T. Harris, 28, of the 1900 block of Deerfield Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:08 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Harris was held on $1,500 bond.
Vernon L. Herbst, 46, of the 1700 block of North C.R. 700E, Avilla, was arrested at 12:30 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on charges of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. Herbst was released on his own recognizance.
Hulices E. Mojica, 21, of the 700 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:20 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor. Mojica was held on $2,500 bond.
Thomas G. Silvers, 27, of the 900 block of Pemberton Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:38 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a body attachment warrant. Silvers was held on $5,448 cash bond.
