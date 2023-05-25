Child care forum postponed
ALBION — Due to the water main break, boil advisory and repair, the town of Albion is unable to host the Child Care Forum scheduled for tonight.
The community forum will be reschedules for a date after the Chain O’ Lakes Festival.
