KENDALLVILLE — Imagine two football fields — including the end zones — side by side.
That’s 115,200 square feet.
Kendallville industrial manufacturer Hendrickson, 220 Progress Drive West, is adding even more manufacturing space than that.
Kendallville City Council Tuesday approved a 10-year tax abatement for Hendrickson, paving the way for the construction of a 133,000 square foot steel structure expansion at its current location to add manufacturing space and equipment as well as more offices.
The addition will lead to equally impressive job numbers, with the company expecting to hire an additional 50 workers to its work force of 230.
The abatement paperwork filed by Hendrickson puts the cost of the project at $15.2 million.
According to the company’s website, “Hendrickson is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of medium and heavy-duty mechanical, elastomeric, and air suspensions; integrated and non-integrated axle and brake systems; tire pressure control systems; auxiliary lift axle systems; parabolic and multi-leaf springs; stabilizers; bumpers; and components to the global commercial transportation industry.”
The Kendallville operation is listed under the parent company’s category of truck and commercial vehicle systems.
The 10-year abatement will save the company $2.055 million in property taxes over its lifetime.
Once completed, the company will pay no property taxes on the improvements the first year, then 10% the second year, increasing by 10% increments for the next eight years.
The improvements will add $1.682 million in tax revenue during that decade-long span.
Kendallville City Councilman Jim Dazey made the motion to approve the abatement request. Councilman Regan Ford provided the second.
“It’s amazing,” Kendallville Mayor SuzAnne Handshoe said of the Hendrickson’s investment in the community. “They have been a great corporate partner.”
The move will lead to the addition of 50 new jobs with salaries totaling $2.289 million, an average wage of $45,792 per employee.
Abatement paperwork said the project also will aid in the retention of 230 employees with a combined salary total of $13 million.
Hendrickson plant manager Scott Aselage said construction on the addition could begin as early as mid-summer and will take nearly a year to complete.
Aselage credited his workers with the Kendallville operation getting the big investment.
“We have a lot of great people,” Aselage said. “We pride ourselves in what we do.”
The city council could vote on a separate five-year abatement for $1.8 million in new equipment to fill the new structure as early as its next regularly scheduled meeting.
Handshoe credited Aselage’s leadership with the company’s growth.
“He’s a go-getter,” Handshoe said.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting:
• Handshoe announced the city would be celebrating its 160th anniversary with a a special program from 2-4 p.m. on June 24 in the city’s downtown.
The celebration will include a mayoral proclamation and historic walking tours with Terry Housholder.
The celebration will honor Alonzo Anderson and his significant — but little known — contribution to Kendallville as one of the first and only African-American pioneers in Noble County.
The special guest will be Eunice Trotter, executive direction of the Black Heritage Preservation Program with Indiana Landmarks.
• The council also approved claims — its bills accumulated since its last meeting — that exceeded $2 million.
Dazey said this the highest claim total he could remember.
Clerk-Treasurer Katie Ritchie explained that $800,000 of that came from a payment on the city’s portion of a Community Crossings project and another $125,000 was paid on a loan for Vactor truck.
“It was a lot of big ticket items,” Ritchie told the council.
• Handshoe also swore in the newest member of the Kendallville Police Department — Patrolman Jordan Fought.
