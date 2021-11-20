ALBION — Rex Cole Sr. points out the geographic boundaries of his farmland on C.R. 400N, north of Albion, with his left arm and hand.
His right arm was taken by a baler on his property. He still has the baler in his garage/barn.
Cole doesn’t give things away. And he doesn’t sell them, either.
To hold onto his land? He wants to fill his property with solar panels.
The Noble County Commissioners on Monday are likely to vote on an ordinance that would set the guidelines for the creation of commercial solar enterprises.
The Noble County Plan Commission has been working since March on an ordinance to set such guidelines for companies seeking to build a commercial solar operation in Noble County.
The ordinance’s creation was spurred on by state efforts last year to set statewide zoning law concerning the issue. Noble County officials wanted to have its own ordinance on the books before that happens.
Geenex, a North Carolina-based company, has been contacting Noble County landowners and offering $900 per acre on a long term lease, escalating to an average of $1,200 per acre, to create a large solar field in north-central Noble County.
Before such a project can be started, the county has to develop and pass guidelines for the development to follow.
On Wednesday, the Noble County Plan Commission voted to send a positive recommendation to the Noble County Commissioners on the plan.
The Noble County Commissioners could make the rules official on Monday.
Once the rules have been established, Geenex can pursue its project, which has been rumored to include anywhere from 2,000 to 3,000 acres in northcentral Noble County, encompassing an area roughly bordered on the north by the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks, to the east by Cobblestone Golf Course, to the south by C.R. 400N, and to the west, just west of S.R. 9.
Part of the rules set by the commissioners will be how close the panels can be put up next to a residential property that isn’t participating in the program. As passed Wednesday, the recommendation is for 50 feet from a property line and at least 300 feet from any point on the foundation of a home.
As far as Cole is concerned, Geenex can install the solar panels “close as they can get them,” to his home on C.R. 400N — about 75 feet or so.
Cole was also around when some property owners wrung their hands over the development of Northridge Village, a development that has been a real boon for the Albion community.
Cole gathered Wednesday at the Noble County Economic Development Corp. with property owners Carolyn Morr, Tim Gaby, Charlies Lemmon, Andrew Lemmon, Mike Lemmon, Rebecca Schroeder and Al Osterlund to discuss why they support the proposed Geenex solar project. Kim Allen was also there, representing her father, Tom Malle.
For Cole — and others — it’s about being able to hold onto the land that is their legacy for future generations.
“I love my ground,” Cole said. “Most of us love our dirt. We still love our dirt.”
But to make the dirt viable down the road?
Cole’s grandson is 12, and with the revenue leasing his land for solar will provide, there will be something for the youngster when the lease expires in 30 or 40 years.
“This is my legacy,” Cole said. “That’s what I’m trying to hang on for.”
It’s the same for Morr, who owns 78 acre in the area, 50 of which, she hopes will be used for solar. Part of the acreage unavailable for solar is covered in woods. By getting money from a solar lease, that land will be able to stay in the family long after she has gone.
“I have family members who like to hunt,” Morr said. “I’m looking at it as passing it down for my family.”
The reasoning for going solar is just as personal for Gaby. He and his father own approximately 200 acres, 60 acres of which he hopes will be leased for solar power generation. The proceeds from that lease?
“This is a way to generate some income to keep the farm going,” Gaby said.
The Gaby farm has been in the family since 1844. That’s the kind of legacy at stake.
Like Cole, Gaby has worked a full-time job. He also has a small beef operation and boards horses. Without the money leasing part of his land for solar will provide?
“I would not be able to live off 200 acres,” Gaby said. “It’s going to be a way to keep the farm upgraded.”
Solar is also a sure thing in a very unsure world.
To live off the land is to be held hostage by factors beyond your control. A drought can decimate a crop. Too much rain, especially at the wrong time, can be equally devastating. High fuel prices can eat away profits — just like wildlife can and does. Commodity prices are a factor. A great growing season in Nebraska can affect the prices of produce locally.
Too many lean years can destroy a family farm.
Osterland will be putting approximately 180 acres into solar farming if the project goes through. He has three daughters. His love and care for the land? It’s been passed down to them, even though they aren’t farmers themselves.
“They really want to keep it intact,” he said of his family farm. “It does allow them to keep that farm intact.”
By signing a long lease, he will have something that’s as rare as a four leaf clover for a farmer — income he can count on.
“It’s taking the risk out,” Osterlund said. “There isn’t anything else we could do (to take the risk out) like that. You don’t have to worry about the weather.”
Osterland said the decision to put part of his land in solar is like all the other decisions he makes.
“What’s the best investment we can make?” he said. “We have to make those decisions every year.”
This decision will preserve a way of life. It’s a way that is growing more and more difficult to survive. Putting some of the family land into solar will be a hedge in that fight to make it.
“I can’t make a living farming,” Andrew Lemmon said.
Solar power lease money will enable farms to stay in the family that much longer.
“This is a generational decision,” Mike Lemmon said. “We feel good about that.”
The ordinance recommended Wednesday by the Noble County Plan Commission calls for a six-foot high vegetative buffer to be installed around the perimeter. Neighboring home owners have expressed concern that the buffer won’t completely shield them from a sea of metal and black solar panels.
For Cole, who has a front row seat to a view of a construction company’s pen just north of his property, it’s not the view he’s worried about.
“I’m looking at excavators, trucks, motors...” Cole said. “I look out the picture window out front and that’s what I see.”
He doesn’t begrudge his neighbor’s equipment being stored in his direct line of sight.
“They own that ground,” he said. “Do as you please.”
“I’m going to have it on four sides,” Osterlund said of the solar panels. “I’m going to be surrounded by them. I’ve never had anyone offer me money for a view.”
“We’re not going to put up something that’s bad for the environment, bad for the community,” Gaby said. “We aren’t trying to hurt people’s feelings.”
Allen said the decision to go solar is about being able to hold onto what is theirs — but more than that, too.
With a hefty investment of potentially hundreds of millions of dollars, at the very least, property taxes will go down. There is a possibility, according to Noble County EDC Executive Director Gary Gatman, that revenue limits set by the state government can be appealed, freeing up extra spending. Every property owner would benefit to one extent or another.
“I’m very proud to be able to help our community,” Allen said.
Agreements with solar companies frequently have stipulations that provide upfront payments for infrastructure improvements such as the installation of broadband internet. In one Indiana county, that deal involved $2.4 million spread over six years.
Gatman said the terms of tax abatements are a factor in how much upfront money a county can expect to receive.
“The county will have options it doesn’t have now,” Gatman said. “That’s a great position for the county to be in.”
A key point in negotiations on the ordinance have involved setbacks — how close the solar panels can be built to a non-participating property or home.
Opponents want the setbacks to be greater. That’s frustrating to people who will see lost revenue for every foot that’s taken. As the setbacks stand, they will lose approximately 5 acres of every 100, broken into small slivers around the perimeter of their land that aren’t large enough for farming.
“What are we going to do with that?” Osterlund said. “Are we going to put house trailers in? Nobody would like that.”
“Are they still going to tax me for it?” Cole asked. “I can’t use it.”
Cole said when he first came to Noble County and borrowed money to purchase the land he still has today, his parents would make regular visits. The worry his parents had for him is one thing he doesn’t want to see passed down, a worry that solar lease money could alleviate.
The solar issue has led to some hard feelings, hard feelings that Osterlund said he hopes will pass with time.
“They’re still our neighbors,” he said of those who oppose the solar panels for one reason or another. “We’re still going to wave at each other.”
