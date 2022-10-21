ALBION — After 26 years answering emergency calls as a public servant, Justin Stump is moving into the private sector — literally.
Stump has announced he will be resigning his post as Noble County’s Emergency Management Agency director effective Oct. 30.
Stump will be moving to the Indianapolis area for a job in the private sector. He had been EMA director since replacing the retired Mick Newton in June 2021.
“It wasn’t an easy choice to make,” Stump said Thursday. “I’ve absolutely loved the job. It’s never the same thing every day, that’s for sure. It was a huge decision.”
Stump had served as an elected member of the Noble County Commissioners. He left that post to take the EMA job.
Stump joined the Noble Township Fire Department in 1996.
The county has applications for the EMA post available on its website at nobleco.squarespace.com/.
Interested applicants should submit an application and resume to the Noble County Coordinator at 109 N. Orange St., Albion by Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 4 p.m. Applications also can be emailed to jknafel@nobleco.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.