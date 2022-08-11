ROME CITY — Kendallville Public Library’s board of trustees renewed the library’s membership in the Indiana State Library Consortium so that patrons will continue to have access to low-cost internet services at the library. The board met Tuesday night at the Limberlost Branch Library in Rome City.
Library director Mindy Patterson said the consortium provides important services to its member libraries at a lower cost.
The board began its annual budget preparation, setting its required public hearing for the budget for the Sept. 13 meeting at 7 p.m. at the Kendallville library. Patterson said she is meeting this week with a representative from the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance.
The summer reading program was successful for children and adults, Patterson said. She reported that adults had more than 2,000 entries and youth has more than 2,100 entries. The figures come close to what the numbers were before the pandemic in 2020, she said.
The board heard that Patterson recently met with an inspector, who identified mysterious, random stains on the Kendallville library’s roof as rust on the shingles. The roof is under warranty, and the manufacturer previously said the roof would be replaced.
Patterson said a written report on the inspection was expected this week.
The board’s quest for a new roof began more than a year ago, when former director Katie Mullins contacted he manufacturer about the stains. The board’s concern has grown with months of inaction from the manufacturer while the clock ticks on the remaining two years on the warranty.
The board asked Patterson to get a written document from the manufacturer, acknowledging that the roof is a warranty replacement even if the company attempts to run out the clock.
In other business, the board had a conversation on room reservation policy but took no action. Patterson asked board members for their thoughts on after-hours use, security, belligerent users, accountability from those who reserve the room, and insurance issues. The board agreed to review the policy and suggest updates.
Patterson reported that library received several donations from foundations and funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.